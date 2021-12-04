ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Ginger Zee, Chuck Schumer and more honor Wayne Mahar as he retires from NBC3

By CNY Central
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE N.Y. — On Friday, NBC3 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar will give his final TV forecast as he retires after 36 years at WSTM-TV. Wayne was Central New York’s...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 2

Kim Burnett Weber
2d ago

you will be missed. you met my mom and dad a few years ago on a flight you were on it made her happy she was a huge fan as am I we lost her to cancer two years ago you were able to make one of her last trips special thank you and best wishes on your retirement.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Wayne, NY
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger Zee
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Ryan Mcmahon

Comments / 0

Community Policy