MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire reached new highs Wednesday, with active cases exceeding 8,000 for the first time in the pandemic. State health officials said there are 8,048 active COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire, an all-time high. There were 1,011 new positive tests results Tuesday, the sixth time in eight days that more than 1,000 new cases were reported.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO