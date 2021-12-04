ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs owner Mark Cuban bought a tiny town south of Dallas. So we had to check it out

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you drive roughly 60 miles south of...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 66

Raymond Grigsby
2d ago

Hey Mr. Cuban, call Disney and strike up a deal to put a Disney land there. And please, make it affordable for us poor folk, lol! It will make your pockets fatter and it will definitely help out the surrounding communities.

Reply(11)
13
Daniel Tullos
2d ago

My opinion is that know one person should be allowed to buy a town in Texas or for that matter any town or community where people are living and own property and businesses. How could this transaction be legal?

Reply(5)
7
Phayla Allen
2d ago

Just to make an observation, I went to high school not far from there...... the picture here is the of the strip club... the only one for miles.... smh

Reply(2)
3
 

