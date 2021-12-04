ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators commit Chris McClellan happy UF moved so quickly with Billy Napier hiring

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Chris McClellan has not met new Florida coach Billy Napier, but the recent Gators commit is pleased the university moved so quickly to find a replacement for the fired Dan Mullen.

McClellan, a 6-foot-4, 293-pound defensive tackle from Owasso, Oklahoma, committed to the Gators on Nov. 23.

“It’s a great hire. I haven’t met him yet, but I’m excited,” McClellan said. “It just tells me the university handles their business with poise and precision. It might have been kind of hasty, but they checked everything out with him.

“He’s a great coach. Just looking up some things about him and the team he’s with now, they had a pretty good year.”

McClellan was not deterred by Mullen’s firing, committing to the Gators two days after Mullen was let go.

“I go to a school for the university and what it has to offer outside of football,” McClellan said. “Honestly, Florida felt like home to me. The players, during my visit, made me feel like one of them and it was awesome.

“After long consideration and talk I just prayed about it and that was just the best spot for me.”

Senior Zachary Carter was McClellan’s host during his official visit, but he also bonded with underclassmen such as future D-line mate Gervon Dexter and linebacker Chief Borders.

McClellan also is a wrestler, and he said his skills on the mat are easily transferable to the football field.

“Things like knowing how to shift my weight and body position, that helps out a lot,” McClellan said. “Having that quick twitch ability and like whenever they’re shooting at me or diving at me, that also helps out a lot.”

He has a quick get-off from the snap and his quickness in general makes some people think he could be a linebacker.

“That’s why I say I could play end and I primarily see myself playing a lot of end and 3-technique,” McClellan said. “Best thing for me would be to play in a 4-3 defense as a big end, kind of similar to a J.J. Watt.”

McClellan also is playing in the All-American Game in San Antonio, which has taken the place of the Army All-American Bowl, and he’s excited.

“I see that as even more of an opportunity to prove myself and to show everyone around the country that I’m one of the best players in America,” McClelland said.

McClellan will enroll early in Gainesville.

“Sooner I get there, the better to get into training and get ready to play,” he said.

When asked about something Gators fans might not know about him, McClellan said: “I’m a cowboy. I like to have fun. ... my goal is to be the main attraction and to play my hardest.”

Orlando Sentinel

This Billy (Napier) will be greatest Gators hire since the last Billy (Donovan) | Commentary

This is the one. This is the coach who will finally build the Florida Gators into a program that can consistently compete for SEC and national championships. Are you ready for some Billy Ball? Remember where you heard it first: This Billy will be the greatest hire at the University of Florida since the last Billy. Let me rephrase that: Billy Napier will become UF’s football version of Billy ...
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Florida coaching search: Billy Napier emerges as Gators' top candidate

Louisiana football's Billy Napier has emerged as the top candidate in Florida's coaching search, which could be coming to an end very soon, according to various reports Saturday, including an update from FootballScoop. Napier, who has been tied to the open vacancies at Florida and LSU, addressed job speculation earlier this week and said he was focused on winning a conference championship with the Ragin' Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Billy Napier Shares Plan for Florida Gators Coaching Responsibilities

Over the next few days, Billy Napier will begin constructing his coaching staff for the Florida Gators. Reportedly, that process has already begun, as FootballScoop shared on Sunday that Napier intends to bring two assistants from Louisiana to Gainesville: Ragin Cajuns' defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Patrick Toney and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: SOUND OFF- Mullen Fired | Billy Napier Trending?

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a call-in style chat to discuss Florida firing Dan Mullen. Also, Josh from the Ragin Review Podcast details what Billy Napier would bring as a head coach. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown...
COLLEGE SPORTS
