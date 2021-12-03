ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GVSU soccer wins Midwest regional

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
ALLENDALE – The No. 1 Grand Valley State Lakers claimed a 12th straight NCAA Midwest Regional title with a 2-0 win over Saginaw Valley Friday at the GVSU Soccer Field.

The Lakers improve to 21-1-2 and advance to Sunday’s NCAA National Quarterfinal, facing the Central Missouri Jennies at 1 p.m.at the GVSU Soccer Field.

Despite dominating possession and stats for much of the first half, including a 13-1 edge in shots, 4-0 advantage in shots on goal and a 6-0 marker in corner kicks, the Lakers went into the halftime break scoreless.

They’d hit woodwork twice and see some jaw-dropping saves from Saginaw’s goalkeeper to keep it level, but Greta DeLoach found the answer in the 57’ when she collected a ball at the edge of the attacking third, beat two defenders and tucked a shot off the inside of the left post and in.

Saginaw’s sense of urgency increased and the Cardinals started building forward a bit, getting their first few shots after the hour-mark to try and find an equalizer. Cecilia Steinwascher put a quell on all that. After Kennedy Bearden played her through on the left side, Steinwascher held off a defender and tucked a perfect ball inside the near post in the 81’ to double the advantage and give GVSU much-needed breathing room.

The Lakers and Jennies will face off for a spot in the Final Four Sunday in Allendale at 1 p.m.

