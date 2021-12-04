Norbrook Farm Brewery In Connecticut Is A Surprisingly Fantastic Place To Spend The Day
Craft breweries are exploding in popularity all over the United States. They are often open for visits. Stop by and you can learn about how your favorite brews are made and taste the freshest beers imaginable. One brewery in Connecticut that goes a step beyond that is Norbrook Farm Brewery in Colebrook. This place has all kinds of goodies to enjoy. Even if you aren’t a beer drinker, there’s enough to check out here that you would still have a delightful visit!
