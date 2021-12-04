ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Norbrook Farm Brewery In Connecticut Is A Surprisingly Fantastic Place To Spend The Day

By Lisa Sammons
Only In Connecticut
Only In Connecticut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHYpC_0dDiZEUe00

Craft breweries are exploding in popularity all over the United States. They are often open for visits. Stop by and you can learn about how your favorite brews are made and taste the freshest beers imaginable. One brewery in Connecticut that goes a step beyond that is Norbrook Farm Brewery in Colebrook. This place has all kinds of goodies to enjoy. Even if you aren’t a beer drinker, there’s enough to check out here that you would still have a delightful visit!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Connecticut

Hebron Lion Lights In Motion In Connecticut Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Christmas is, of course, a magical time. You hear the holiday songs, you have (hopefully) started shopping for gifts, maybe your living room is decorated with a tree. But if you find yourself feeling a bit Grinch-y this year, maybe heading to a Christmas festival in Connecticut is the answer. The month of December brings […] The post Hebron Lion Lights In Motion In Connecticut Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

This Animal Sanctuary In Connecticut Offers Free Cuddles With Its Adorable Residents

There are so many great animal attractions in Connecticut. The world-famous Mystic Aquarium houses sharks, rays, penguins, and even whales. Bridgeport’s Beardsley Zoo has a number of unique animals you won’t find elsewhere, like maned wolves and red pandas. If you are searching for something more exotic than a cat cafe but not quite so wild as the ocelots or wolves at Beardsley, Ray of Light Farm in East Haddam is a great option. This animal sanctuary provides a home for donkeys, horses, guinea pigs, chickens, and more that have nowhere else to go. This is such a great place for a visit, and they’ve got plenty of programs that are perfect for animal lovers of all ages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Four Connecticut Towns Were Recently Named Among The Best Places To Live

The website Livability recently ranked the 100 best places to live in the country. They considered small-to-medium sized cities based on a variety of factors. In no surprise to anyone who loves the Nutmeg State; Connecticut had four towns ranked on the list! Do you feel this list of the best towns in Connecticut was […] The post Four Connecticut Towns Were Recently Named Among The Best Places To Live appeared first on Only In Your State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Colebrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Only In Connecticut

A Cupcake For Later In Connecticut Has Over 150 Flavors Of Sweet Treats

We are blessed with so many great dessert bakeries in Connecticut. Doughnuts, pies, cookies: we’ve got them all. Any sort of sweet treat you’re craving can be obtained in the Nutmeg State. Cupcakes stand out amongst desserts as delectable bite-sized versions of full-sized cakes. If you like wild and wacky flavors, one cupcake bakery stands out above the rest. A Cupcake For Later in Willimantic offers an incredible array of 150 different cupcake flavors! With different cake flavors, filling flavors, and frosting flavors, you’ll never get bored of the cupcakes here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

85 Main In Connecticut Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

When it comes to restaurants and attractions, the bigger cities in Connecticut tend to get more attention. Don’t get us wrong: New Haven has phenomenal pizza and there’s plenty to do in our typically touristy areas. After all, they’re popular for a reason! But there are so many hidden gem restaurants in Connecticut that are […] The post 85 Main In Connecticut Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Heart And Soul Of Connecticut Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

There’s something so special about small towns in Connecticut. Sure, our bigger cities are great and we often feature attractions from New Haven and similarly-sized cities. But our small towns deserve love, too! They may lack size, but they often feature vibrant downtown areas with tons of local shops and tasty restaurants. Here are seven […] The post The Heart And Soul Of Connecticut Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Dine Inside A Private Heated Igloo At Toro Loco In Connecticut

Looking for a truly unique culinary experience? You can savor fresh and authentic Spanish cuisine inside heated igloos in Connecticut when you visit Toro Loco. Yes – heated igloos. These charming outdoor dining pods are perfect for romantic date nights or casual dinners. With a refreshing cocktail in hand, you’ll have the recipe for a […] The post Dine Inside A Private Heated Igloo At Toro Loco In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Norbrook Farm Brewery
Only In Connecticut

Explore A Historic Cave Along This Connecticut Cavern Trail

Looking for a scenic hike in Connecticut with an interesting story behind it? This is a great option! In 1860, a mysterious man nicknamed Leatherman appeared in the Watertown, Connecticut area. He wore a jacket covered in leather patches and walked from Connecticut to central New York (360 miles) in about a month. His true identity was lost to history, but he often took refuge in various caves in the area. One small cave in Watertown where he was rumored to have slept now bears his name. You can access it with a challenging trail from Black Rock State Park.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

This Trail Features Three Ponds And Is Often Called The Best Trail In Connecticut

For a small state, there are a ton of great trails in Connecticut! We’ve got all kinds of hikes to satisfy your appetite for getting outdoors and exploring. If you like a hike with great views, Bigelow Hollow State Park is the spot for you. This massive park has a beautiful trail that will take you past not one, not two, but three ponds! There are a variety of trails here – some loop, but most connect to one another, so you can plan out an itinerary ahead of time based on how far you want to go. With such a versatile trail system of more than 25 miles of trails, you can make your trek as long or as short as you want.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Romantic Connecticut Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

When it comes to romantic getaways in Connecticut, there’s plenty to choose from. Maybe it’s your anniversary weekend, or you’re celebrating a birthday. Or maybe you just want to get away for a few days with that special someone. Whatever your reason, there’s plenty of places here to escape the chilly weather outside and snuggle up inside. One romantic bed and breakfast in Connecticut that’s a perfect getaway for two is the Riverwind Inn Bed and Breakfast.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Connecticut

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Connecticut Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

The Nutmeg State is not particularly known for having a large Amish population. Nearby states such as Pennsylvania and New York boast much higher populations of Amish and Mennonite communities. Though we may not have many Amish people living here, we have an Amish store in Connecticut right in historic Collinsville. America the Beautiful Country […] The post The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Connecticut Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

This Connecticut State Park Features Several Scenic Trails With Beautiful Overlooks

There’s plenty of stuff to do indoors, but if you’re an explorer itching for adventure, you may find yourself looking for some outside escapades. Lucky for you, there are so many great parks and trails in Connecticut. Our 139 state parks are such a delight to explore. We may be a small state, but we’ve got mountains, waterfalls, rivers, and places to hike. You’ll never run out of things to do here. One of our favorite fun-filled parks is the beautiful Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury. With 574 acres of pristine wilderness, there’s so much to see, and the views here are some of the best in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

This Connecticut Trail Is On The Grounds Of An Abandoned Psychiatric Hospital

Looking for trails in Connecticut in unique settings? Maybe you’re bored of parks and mountains and want something a little more off the wall. Did you know that there are trails on the grounds of an abandoned psychiatric hospital in Newtown? Fairfield Hills Hospital’s massive campus was left abandoned when the hospital closed. The city […] The post This Connecticut Trail Is On The Grounds Of An Abandoned Psychiatric Hospital appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

The Delightfully Delicious Donuts At Deviant Donuts In Connecticut Will Have You Drooling

If you ask us, donuts are the perfect food. They come in an almost limitless number of varieties. They’re colorful and often have intricate designs. They’re easy to hold. They’re filled with sugar. They’re absolutely delicious. There are a lot of great donut shops in Connecticut – after all, is there really such a thing […] The post The Delightfully Delicious Donuts At Deviant Donuts In Connecticut Will Have You Drooling appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

These 7 Small Towns In Connecticut Honor Christmas In The Most Magical Way

Ah, yes. Winter. Some say it’s the most wonderful time of the year. With sleigh bells jingling and Santa Claus out there somewhere chuckling, the atmosphere feels merry and bright. Soak up the sights and sounds of the season at some of the best Christmas towns in Connecticut. These festive places really know how to […] The post These 7 Small Towns In Connecticut Honor Christmas In The Most Magical Way appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Antiques Marketplace Is A Four-Story Antique Shop In Connecticut That’s Almost Too Good To Be True

Who doesn’t love a visit to some good thrift stores or antique shops in Connecticut? There’s something about the thrill of digging through old items in search of treasure. Maybe you like the mix-and-match eclecticism of picking up vintage items to decorate your home. Or maybe you like that it’s better for the environment to […] The post Antiques Marketplace Is A Four-Story Antique Shop In Connecticut That’s Almost Too Good To Be True appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Connecticut

Like much of the United States, Connecticut has miles of railroad tracks that are no longer being used. As the rail industry underwent drastic changes in the late 20th-century, many tracks were closed down. These miles of unused railway went through cleared areas in towns and landscapes all over the country. Gradually, many states have begun to convert these eyesores into multi-use paths that can be used as hiking and biking trails. One rail trail in Connecticut that has been converted to pedestrian and bicycle use is the Air Line State Park Trail, which runs through part of the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Only In Connecticut

Only In Connecticut

4K+
Followers
569
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Connecticut is for people who LOVE the Constitution State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy