ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The Omicron variant is in Utah

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233s2r_0dDiZAxk00

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused by the new Omicron variant.

The case was discovered at the Utah Public Health Laboratory (UHPL) through ongoing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 samples.

The UPHL can sequence up to 3,100 samples each week. The lab has sequenced 11.6% of all positive COVID-19 PCR samples since the beginning of the pandemic.

The individual who tested positive for Omicron is an older adult that lives in southwestern Utah. The fully-vaccinated person recently returned home after a trip to South Africa. They have received monoclonal antibody treatment, and are recovering at home after experiencing mild symptoms.

“The person who tested positive and their close contacts have been very cooperative and are following the isolation, quarantine, and testing guidance of public health authorities,” UDOH said.

“Given the high number of Utahns traveling in and out of the state, it is not surprising the Omicron variant has been found in Utah,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, an epidemiologist at the UDOH. “The discovery of this case does not change the way Utah residents should protect themselves, but reinforces that we all need to take this virus seriously. Please take action to protect yourself. Get vaccinated and get a booster dose when you qualify, wear a mask in crowded, indoor settings, get tested early if you have symptoms, and stay home if you are sick or test positive.”

According to UDOH, there are still many unknowns with regard to the Omicron variant, including whether it spreads more easily, causes more severe disease, and how well the current vaccines work against it.

As a precautionary measure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends international travelers who are unvaccinated should stay home and away from others for 7 days after their trip and all travelers should get tested 3-5 after they return to Utah.

“Vaccination and booster shots still offer the best protection against COVID-19. The CDC and the UDOH strongly recommend adults 18 and older get booster doses when they are eligible (6 months after receiving their Pfizer or Moderna shots, or 2 months after receiving their Johnson & Johnson shot). Additionally, getting tested immediately upon symptom onset can allow for treatment with monoclonal antibodies, and potentially with antiviral pills that are awaiting FDA authorization,” UDOH said.

UDOH announced 1,873 new Covid cases in the state on Friday. School-age children accounted for 362 of the new positive cases.

Learn how to get a Covid vaccine in Utah


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

How many COVID tests are sequenced for variants in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – While the U.S. has not detected a case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 yet, an international database shows the percentage of covid samples tested for variants is low compared to many countries. This includes the U.K, Denmark and Canada, all which have detected this variant.  Back in August, the Chief Scientist […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Chief scientist at Utah Lab helps identify Omicron in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY– The Chief Scientist at a Utah lab helped spot the Omicron variant in Utah. Utah Public Health Laboratory‘s Dr. Kelly Oakeson explained identifying a new variant is a complex process. “We’re sequencing about 1500 samples about every other day and up until today they were all the...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Udoh#Uhpl#Uphl#Pcr#Utahns
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy