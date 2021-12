Continued dry conditions allowed Iowa’s farmers 6.5 days of suitable fieldwork last week according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The weekly Crop Progress and Condition Report shows field activities included harvesting corn for grain, baling corn stalks, applying fertilizer and anhydrous, and fall tillage. Grain was also being hauled to elevators. Some operators have put their machinery away for the winter. Iowa’s corn for grain harvest is virtually complete at 98%, five days ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 16%. Only scattered fields remain to be harvested. Livestock continued to do well with cattle out on corn stalks and reports of calves being weaned.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO