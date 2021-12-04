ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

OrbusVR prepares for the Festival of Strangers and another world boss

By Eliot Lefebvre
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Festival of Strangers has been running for the past several years in OrbusVR, but let’s be realistic… it seems as if there might be some features of the gentleman in the header image...

NME

‘New World’ dev teases a winter festival event

One Amazon Games Studio developer has teased that fans can expect seasonal changes to the New World map, and hinted at an upcoming winter festival. Speaking to PCGamesN, New World game director Scot Lane discussed seasonal plans for the MMO. When asked if the devs were working on anything for seasonal events, he confirmed they are and teased that while he “can’t get into specifics”, “I can say that winter is a great time for festivals”.
VIDEO GAMES
edm.com

EXIT Festival and Sunburn Top "Best Value Music Festivals" In the World

With 2022 festival season in sight, the industry is primed for a comeback. As noted by Quartz, the average price of a concert ticket increased from just $12 in 1981 to $64 in 2017, which is nearly double the rate of inflation over the same period. Plus, given the sheer volume of artists on the average music festival lineup combined with the higher production budget, the premium per ticket well exceeds that of the average show.
MUSIC
KRMG

Prepare to be awed at the Philbrook Festival Nights 2021

TULSA, Okla. — Each year the Philbrook amazes visitors with its spectacular lights during the holiday season. This year, there is something extraordinarily magical about their holiday music, and light show. Walking through the majestic grounds, will feel as if you are floating in a dream. “[There are] many more...
TULSA, OK
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Meeting with Neverwinter’s Lord Neverember

Now that Massively OP’s MJ has reacquainted herself a bit with the new level-squished Neverwinter, it is time to take her group back out on adventures. First stop: talk with Lord Neverember. Then perhaps they will pick up some lucky boxes as they set out on whatever task he assigns, thanks to the Gift of Tymora event that is currently happening. Tune live at 9:00 p.m. to see where the D&D night crew go.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Rumor: Is Gamigo’s secret new MMO really Dynamight Studios’ Fractured?

Over the last few weeks, Gamigo has been teasing a new MMORPG on a placeholder website called Uncertain Folder – a game with a gruesome demonic theme. While the studio has yet to actually name the game, it did drop another tease today, and it’s set a community on fire – Fractured’s community.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Starting AQ3D’s Sandsea story back up

Between holidays and Thor attacks, so much has been happening that Massively OP’s MJ has not been able to continue AQ3D’s Sandsea story since it has wrapped up. In fact, she is not even sure which chapter she is on now! Before she gets sidetracked again with Frostval, MJ is going to work on wrapping this story up. Join us live at 8:00 p.m. to return to the desert.
COMICS
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: The Final Fantasy XIV cookbook is a fun addition to fans’ culinary library

This is not going to come as news to anyone who has played the game before now, but Final Fantasy XIV has a lot of food in it. That’s kind of to be expected. When one of your classes is “Culinarian” and you have a whole line of content devoted to what you do while you’re cooking up delicious recipes, it’s sort of inevitable that your game is going to have an abundance of different kinds of food. And now you can make that food yourself because the cookbook exists!
RECIPES
massivelyop.com

Wizard101 takes you to the lost world of Lemuria with its latest update

Did you really think that Wizard101 was going to let you end this year without a heavy dose of charm, weirdness, and cybercop platypi? Forbid the thought! This week, the turn-based MMO pushed out its newest realm, Lemuria, for wizards to explore. This lost world will have to be found...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

MapleStory’s new anima mage Lara the Earthseer is now playable

Last month, MapleStory released the On Air: Glimpse of Joy update, which added among other things a new character by the name of Lara. However, the new character wasn’t playable at the time of the update’s launch. That has changed as of this week as the new anima mage is now a character that can be selected.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Checking out Conan Exiles’ People of the Dragon

Does Massively OP’s MJ loves castles? Does she love dragons? Yes, and yes! And Conan Exiles’ latest DLC is People of the Dragons, which sounds right up her alley. While she doesn’t get to have a dragon, she can at least build more castles thanks to the new Nemedian building pieces and furnishings. She hadn’t had a chance to peek at the new goodies yet, but luckily her friends have been building. Join us live at 2:00 p.m. to tour a build or two of this new style.
VIDEO GAMES
moveablefest.com

Laura Wandel on the World of Preparation That Went Into “Playground”

“We can’t always help people in the way they want to be helped,” a teacher tells Nora (Maya Vanderbeque) in “Playground,” hoping to offer some comfort to the child even without being able to cure what really ails her. The seven-year-old has just entered a new elementary school with her sightly older brother Abel (Günter Duret) and neither have adjusted to the place easily, with Nora teased about what she eats for lunch and denied her request to sit next to Abel, who is having his own issues with classmates intent on relentlessly hazing the new kid. Their father, who is only seen dropping them off at school and picking them, would seem to be preoccupied with his own concerns and when Nora brings up concerns about Abel, it seems to her brother like she’s tattling.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

The Best Short Film Festivals in the World 2022

“The best experimental film festival in France,” says filmmaker Valentin Noujaïm of the festival organized by the Collectif Jeune Cinéma (CJC) or “Young Cinema Collective” — an organization founded in 1971. The CJC maintains a robust film archive, and a large portion of its programmed films are projected on 16mm. Others are digitally projected from scanned 16mm film stock.
MOVIES
Film Threat

The Thing From Another World

Believe it or not, The Thing just turned 70-years-old. Not that The Thing, but the original The Thing From Another World. There’s no argument that cinema and horror have progressed dramatically over the decades. It’s hard not to talk about progress, but at the same time, there are techniques employed by co-directors Christian Nyby and Howard Hawks that may inspire emerging indie genre filmmakers with a budget of zero to tell their tale.
MOVIES

