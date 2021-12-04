ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

QB Quinn Ewers transferring away from Ohio State

By Jerod Smalley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Quinn Ewers took two snaps to finish Ohio State’s win over Michigan State. He handed the ball off on both snaps.

That will be the entirety of Ewers’ Ohio State career.

Brother wears Alex Gray's #78 with honor, prayer

On Friday night, OSU confirmed Ewers has informed the school he intends to transfer out of the program. It’s the end to a brief stay in Columbus for one of the most sought-after high school recruits in recent college football history.

Ewers was the top-rated player in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class, but opted to re-classify to the class of 2021 and enter Ohio State early. His intent was to take advantage of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities in college. He arrived at OSU late in training camp and eventually was added to OSU’s travel roster toward the end of the season.

Ewers starred at Southlake Carroll in Texas and led his team to the state championship game as a junior. A 6-foot-5 athlete who exuded confidence on the field, Ewers is now expected to give a look at Texas and Texas A&M. Ewers was once committed to UT before opting to sign with Ohio State.

It’s likely that Ewers saw the blockbuster season turned in by second-year freshman C.J. Stroud, along with the growth of fellow five-star freshman backup Kyle McCord, and decided his path to the field would happen sooner elsewhere. Earlier this week, fellow Buckeye QB Jack Miller also announced he will transfer.

OSU did get a recruiting commitment this week from four-star rated QB Devin Brown from Utah.

Gary N Tammy Dupler
2d ago

A scholarship to play football should be a contract to that school. The athlete and the school in turn is a partnership and the athlete should not be able just to up and leave.. the portal should be done away with. You can't build a team and create uniformity if people can come and go as they please

