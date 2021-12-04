ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To Get Docuseries On The CW

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Black America Web
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most entertaining things about going to an HBCU, or simply attending a sporting event at historically Black colleges and universities, is the energy from the marching band on the sideline and especially during halftime. Few can come close to comparing to the Prairie View A&M University...

blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Hampton University Marching Band Represents As Only HBCU In Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bands from around the world travel to the Big Apple for the parade of the season, but one school marching band is a “force” to be reckoned with. You will hear them before you see them. Hampton University’s Marching Force is taking the Tri-State Area by storm. Hampton was the only Historically Black College or University to get an invitation to the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. A series of pop-up pep rallies at NJIT and Science Park HS in Newark, New Jersey, and at Central Park, were all part of the plan for band director and HU...
HAMPTON, NJ
cbslocal.com

THE CW NETWORK EXPLORES THE COMPETITIVE WORLD OF HBCU BAND CULTURE IN NEW DOCU-SERIES “MARCH”

The Eight-Part Series Following the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band Premieres Monday, January 24. December 3, 2021 (Burbank, CA)—The CW Network announced today the all-new docu-series MARCH, which celebrates the colorful, boisterous and competitive world of HBCU band culture through the eyes of the experts—the band members and leaders themselves. Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, The Marching Storm, this engaging eight-part series will capture the blood, sweat, and tears each member sheds to make it to the field while balancing their dynamic college life. MARCH debuts on Monday, January 24 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), and then MARCH moves to Sundays starting February 27 (9:00-10:00 ET/PT), after ALL AMERICAN and ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING take over Monday nights.
ENTERTAINMENT
phillytrib.com

'Halftime Game' commercial features 2 HBCU marching bands

JACKSON, Miss. — Marching bands from two historically Black universities are being featured in a new PepsiCo TV commercial that airs for the first time this weekend. Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South and Florida A&M University's Marching 100 are highlighted in a 60-second spot called “The Halftime Game."
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Enterprise

Pepsi Launches Its First Ad Spotlighting HBCU Band Culture

Following Hampton University’s debut at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, thanks to a donation from Pepsi’s Stronger Together initiative, the soft drink company has debuted its first commercial highlighting HBCU band culture. Pepsi’s first HBCU commercial features top-ranked Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Jackson State University (JSU) marching bands. The...
DEION SANDERS
blackchronicle.com

Black Enterprise

