HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To Get Docuseries On The CW

The Eight-Part Series Following the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band Premieres Monday, January 24. December 3, 2021 (Burbank, CA)—The CW Network announced today the all-new docu-series MARCH, which celebrates the colorful, boisterous and competitive world of HBCU band culture through the eyes of the experts—the band members and leaders themselves. Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, The Marching Storm, this engaging eight-part series will capture the blood, sweat, and tears each member sheds to make it to the field while balancing their dynamic college life. MARCH debuts on Monday, January 24 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), and then MARCH moves to Sundays starting February 27 (9:00-10:00 ET/PT), after ALL AMERICAN and ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING take over Monday nights.
