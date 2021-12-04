End of the road ahead for 'distracting' mobile billboards in Denton?

KSCS-FM radio host Mark “Hawkeye” Louis stands alongside a digital advertising truck, which was visiting Bettye Myers Middle School last month to honor students who wrote letters to members of the military. Derrick Jackson/Denton ISD Communications Department

Digital advertising on vehicles doesn’t explicitly violate any law or ordinance in Denton — but there’s a chance that could change in 2022.

Residents have reported an increase in the number of car rooftops sporting the digital ads, as well as large vans fitted with LED panels.

Some companies will pay drivers to attach an advertising panel to the vehicle’s roof, much like payments for vehicle wraps that have long been an option.

Running Boards Marketing, a New York-based company with a local presence, rents space on its LED-fitted vans to businesses wanting to get their name moving along Denton’s streets. A voicemail left with the phone number listed on the company’s website had not been returned by Friday afternoon.

The issue was briefly addressed during an Oct. 26 Denton City Council meeting with council member Vicki Byrd saying the council would have to decide how to handle the issue down the line. She said at the time she’d had people call her and complain about how distracting the signs are.

The discussion that afternoon was centered around the application of Denton’s sign code to business advertising. Guidelines exist for billboards and other forms of corporate advertising, among various other types of signs, but no guidelines exist for mobile ads.

Caleb Norris, senior zoning compliance officer with the city, told council members at the time that 63 signs were currently out of compliance with Denton’s code but were grandfathered in under a previous system.

He made clear the code defines mobile advertising but doesn’t include any enforcement mechanism.

“So the city code defines them — they’re called mobile billboards — but the city code doesn’t prohibit them,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

The city’s code does have guidelines for digital advertisements, such as a requirement that signs not be “illuminated in such a manner, to such intensity, or without proper shielding, so as to constitute a hazard to the operation of motor vehicles upon a public street or substantially interfere with the reasonable enjoyment of residential property.”

The code also prohibits signs with “intermittent illumination, including flashing, fading, revolving or blinking lights,” among other distracting effects. That particular provision carves out exemptions for temporary holiday lights and lights used for time and temperature signs.

“To my knowledge, the city has not received a complaint on mobile billboards since I’ve been doing the enforcement of the city sign codes,” Norris, who started the job in 2015, said Wednesday.

Byrd said she had heard from roughly five residents with complaints about the signs by Friday afternoon.

“The constituents are saying [the signs are] very distracting, and I would agree with them on that,” she said.

Norris said he expects the City Council to revisit the sign code in the summer after the Supreme Court makes a ruling on whether a municipality can regulate corporate signs differently than non-corporate signs.

A ruling could require the city to change significant sections of the existing code.

Byrd agreed with that prediction. The city’s process requires her to pitch the idea of assigning staffers the responsibility of investigating the issue. Staffers would proceed with their report if a majority of council members side with Byrd.

It would then take time, especially considering the thinly staffed holiday season, before staffers came back to the council with any recommendations.

“Even if I pitched it next week, it’s going to take some time to come back,” Byrd said Friday.

She said she’s happy to champion the issue among her colleagues, especially if more residents speak up against the mobile signs.

Considering the large amount of road construction going on in Denton, Byrd said the signs could pose an unnecessary distraction, especially for those not accustomed to Denton roads.