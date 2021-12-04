ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

End of the road ahead for 'distracting' mobile billboards in Denton?

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWsjc_0dDiXOFU00
KSCS-FM radio host Mark “Hawkeye” Louis stands alongside a digital advertising truck, which was visiting Bettye Myers Middle School last month to honor students who wrote letters to members of the military. Derrick Jackson/Denton ISD Communications Department

Digital advertising on vehicles doesn’t explicitly violate any law or ordinance in Denton — but there’s a chance that could change in 2022.

Residents have reported an increase in the number of car rooftops sporting the digital ads, as well as large vans fitted with LED panels.

Some companies will pay drivers to attach an advertising panel to the vehicle’s roof, much like payments for vehicle wraps that have long been an option.

Running Boards Marketing, a New York-based company with a local presence, rents space on its LED-fitted vans to businesses wanting to get their name moving along Denton’s streets. A voicemail left with the phone number listed on the company’s website had not been returned by Friday afternoon.

The issue was briefly addressed during an Oct. 26 Denton City Council meeting with council member Vicki Byrd saying the council would have to decide how to handle the issue down the line. She said at the time she’d had people call her and complain about how distracting the signs are.

The discussion that afternoon was centered around the application of Denton’s sign code to business advertising. Guidelines exist for billboards and other forms of corporate advertising, among various other types of signs, but no guidelines exist for mobile ads.

Caleb Norris, senior zoning compliance officer with the city, told council members at the time that 63 signs were currently out of compliance with Denton’s code but were grandfathered in under a previous system.

He made clear the code defines mobile advertising but doesn’t include any enforcement mechanism.

“So the city code defines them — they’re called mobile billboards — but the city code doesn’t prohibit them,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

The city’s code does have guidelines for digital advertisements, such as a requirement that signs not be “illuminated in such a manner, to such intensity, or without proper shielding, so as to constitute a hazard to the operation of motor vehicles upon a public street or substantially interfere with the reasonable enjoyment of residential property.”

The code also prohibits signs with “intermittent illumination, including flashing, fading, revolving or blinking lights,” among other distracting effects. That particular provision carves out exemptions for temporary holiday lights and lights used for time and temperature signs.

“To my knowledge, the city has not received a complaint on mobile billboards since I’ve been doing the enforcement of the city sign codes,” Norris, who started the job in 2015, said Wednesday.

Byrd said she had heard from roughly five residents with complaints about the signs by Friday afternoon.

“The constituents are saying [the signs are] very distracting, and I would agree with them on that,” she said.

Norris said he expects the City Council to revisit the sign code in the summer after the Supreme Court makes a ruling on whether a municipality can regulate corporate signs differently than non-corporate signs.

A ruling could require the city to change significant sections of the existing code.

Byrd agreed with that prediction. The city’s process requires her to pitch the idea of assigning staffers the responsibility of investigating the issue. Staffers would proceed with their report if a majority of council members side with Byrd.

It would then take time, especially considering the thinly staffed holiday season, before staffers came back to the council with any recommendations.

“Even if I pitched it next week, it’s going to take some time to come back,” Byrd said Friday.

She said she’s happy to champion the issue among her colleagues, especially if more residents speak up against the mobile signs.

Considering the large amount of road construction going on in Denton, Byrd said the signs could pose an unnecessary distraction, especially for those not accustomed to Denton roads.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Seven COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Denton County Friday

Denton County Public Health Friday confirmed another seven local residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19. Each suspected pandemic death receives a full, local epidemiological investigation, so confirmation of such deaths lags significantly behind the time of death. DCPH released only the following information about the seven people included in Friday’s...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Government
Denton, TX
Cars
Denton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Cars
Denton Record-Chronicle

Two more Denton County COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health Wednesday confirmed two additional locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19. That raised the countywide COVID-19 death total to 745 as confirmed by DCPH. The department released the following information about the two deaths confirmed Wednesday:. One Sanger woman in her 50s. One Corinth man in his...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Advertising#End Of The Road#Mobile Ads#Vans#Digital#Running Boards Marketing#Denton City Council
Denton Record-Chronicle

Decision coming this week on DCTA bus routes

Time is running out for several Denton County Transportation Authority fixed bus routes, which are set to expire Dec. 7 — unless the agency takes action to continue them at Thursday’s board meeting. The bus route cuts are a much-debated aspect of DCTA’s GoZone program rollout. Earlier this year, the...
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy