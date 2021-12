The Massachusetts men’s basketball team came away with a victory over in-state rival Harvard on Saturday by a score of 87-77 to extend its winning streak to three games. UMass (6-3) coach Matt McCall headed into the game with 99 wins in his coaching career and after a rocky start for the Minutemen, the idea of a 100th win seemed unlikely. Harvard jumped out to a 35-19 lead and any idea of celebrating a milestone for McCall was in the back of everyone’s mind. McCall called a timeout with 7:51 remaining in the first half to put a halt on the Crimson’s (5-4) scoring.

