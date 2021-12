Happy Monday! Get your rain gear ready because you’ll need it today. Showers have picked up overnight and will continue to ramp up as we move into the mid-late morning. Strong to severe storms may be possible this morning ahead of the cold front, which will bring in some heavy downpours to most of the Valley along with gusty winds. Winds of 35+ mph will be possible as this line rolls in during the morning drive to work. This will likely create some issues for those drivers this morning with ponding on roads and low visibility. There will also be some lightning in these storms so expect some loud rumbles of thunder. While not likely, a brief tornado threat cannot be ruled out for areas of northwest Alabama during the morning hours. Storms should be out of the area by noon or shortly after. Once the rain is gone, the front will sweep through and drastically drop temperatures.

VALLEY, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO