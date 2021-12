People in a Portland, Maine, neighborhood are trying to figure out how to move forward after suddenly finding out they're in a flood plain. A recent mapping change by FEMA that is expected to be finalized within the next two years suggests that more than 45 homes on or close to a street called Alden Circle are now at risk, but residents are struggling to find out exactly how vulnerable they are.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO