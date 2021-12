PROVIDENCE – U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm is set to visit Rhode Island on Thursday as part of a two-day swing through New England to promote the Biden Administration’s $1.2-trillion infrastructure package. Granholm plans to meet up with Governor Dan McKee for an afternoon tour of an assembly and manufacturing hub under construction in the Port of Providence to support the development of offshore wind farms planned for ocean waters near the Rhode Island coast. While there, she is expected to talk about how the bipartisan infrastructure plan can benefit Rhode Island. ...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO