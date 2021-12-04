Offshore wind energy: ‘More complex issues’

January Crude Oil: Extreme selling pressure slammed crude oil prices lower last week with the spot month contract settling more than 13% lower during Friday's session. WTI crude oil's cousin Brent crude oil settled off more than 10% for just the 14th time in the contract's history. Selling was exacerbated once price pushed through the 100-day moving average as well as the 200-day moving average, the first time under the latter since Nov. 2, 2020. Light volume the day after a major U.S. holiday undoubtedly aided in the selloff. The move now begs the question of where support levels kick in with the first logical one being the 38.2% retracement of the 33.64 to 85.41 rally at $65.63. The recovery back above the 200-day moving average overnight is an encouraging sign. We are in the camp the move Friday was likely overdone, but if it wasn't, corrective lows from 8/23 at $61.64 will also likely add support. Because of the severity of the move, there will be little in the way of resistance on a corrective rally until the slight consolidation effort between $72.60 and R74.24. After that, former support-turned-new-resistance will be found at $74.76 to $75.30.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO