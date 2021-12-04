ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Offshore wind energy: ‘More complex issues’

By Letters editor
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

I support pursuing wind energy on Washington’s coast as proposed in a recent Op-Ed. This process must be “smart from the start” and robustly analyze the potential siting and operational impacts of projects before approvals. I was a national staffer for...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Atlantic Transmission Bottlenecks Threaten Offshore Wind Growth

Renewable-energy developers preparing to build in East Coast waters are jockeying for space to plug their power into the grid, raising concerns that a lack of transmission lines could threaten the Biden administration’s goal of powering 10 million homes with offshore wind by 2030. A flurry of proposed development aims...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Antelope Valley Press

Offshore wind brings ‘gust’ of job growth

PROVIDENCE, RI — US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, Thursday, that the administration’s goal for offshore wind and the projects being developed now represent a “gust of job growth throughout the country.”. Granholm visited a new offshore wind manufacturing hub in Providence to talk about the Biden administration’s plan to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
wrde.com

Offshore Wind Developer US Wind Pledges $250K to Delmarva Conservation Groups

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Baltimore-based US Wind on Thursday announced key partnerships with three local nonprofit conservation organizations serving the inland and coastal bays in both Delaware and Maryland. US Wind has pledged $100,000 to the Maryland Coastal Bays Program – a National Estuary Program and nonprofit partnership between the state...
OCEAN CITY, MD
electrek.co

China’s offshore wind growth soars with more than 300GW installed

China is the world’s biggest polluter – and it’s also the world’s leader in clean energy growth. China’s installed offshore wind capacity has now reached 302.2 gigawatts (GW), according to Windpower Intelligence (WPI), the data and research division of Windpower Monthly. This is because developers in China are working to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GoLocalProv

U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm Visits Ørsted and Eversource’s New Offshore Wind Fabrication Hub

GoLocal Business Team and Photographer Richard McCaffrey. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined Governor Dan McKee on Thursday to tour Ørsted and Eversource’s new offshore wind fabrication hub, now under construction at ProvPort. In April, GoLocal reported Rhode Island’s leadership in the offshore wind industry took another major step forward...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wind Energy#Fish#Sierra Club#Western
workboat.com

Offshore operators see wind power opportunity

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore service operators see opportunity in the early stages of the U.S. offshore wind industry – and its impending shortage of suitable workboats. With two Northeast projects approved by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and 12 construction and operations plans submitted, “what you will be seeing over the next 24 months…is these churning through the process,” said Liz Burdock, CEO and president of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, at a Thursday breakfast meeting at the International WorkBoat Show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Providence Journal

U.S. energy secretary set to visit ProvPort offshore wind facility

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm is set to visit Rhode Island on Thursday as part of a two-day swing through New England to promote the Biden Administration’s $1.2-trillion infrastructure package.  Granholm plans to meet up with Governor Dan McKee for an afternoon tour of an assembly and manufacturing hub under construction in the Port of Providence to support the development of offshore wind farms planned for ocean waters near the Rhode Island coast. While there, she is expected to talk about how the bipartisan infrastructure plan can benefit Rhode Island. ...
PROVIDENCE, RI
windpowermonthly.com

Consultation opens on 300MW Danish offshore wind farm

The environmental impact report for the Aflandshage offshore wind farm, which will be located 10km off the Amager coast in Denmark and is planned to be up to 300MW in capacity, has been opened to consultation. The Danish Energy Agency and the Hvidovre municipality have invited the public and local stakeholders to review the report on the project being developed by utility Hofor.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
windpowermonthly.com

Greece to consult on draft offshore wind legislation

Greece’s draft legal framework for the offshore wind industry is expected to be put out for consultation within the next week, according to Alexandra Sdoukou, the country’s secretary-general for energy and mineral resources. Under the framework, suitable plots for the development of offshore wind farms will be selected and put...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Energy Complex Rocked Thanksgiving Week

January Crude Oil: Extreme selling pressure slammed crude oil prices lower last week with the spot month contract settling more than 13% lower during Friday's session. WTI crude oil's cousin Brent crude oil settled off more than 10% for just the 14th time in the contract's history. Selling was exacerbated once price pushed through the 100-day moving average as well as the 200-day moving average, the first time under the latter since Nov. 2, 2020. Light volume the day after a major U.S. holiday undoubtedly aided in the selloff. The move now begs the question of where support levels kick in with the first logical one being the 38.2% retracement of the 33.64 to 85.41 rally at $65.63. The recovery back above the 200-day moving average overnight is an encouraging sign. We are in the camp the move Friday was likely overdone, but if it wasn't, corrective lows from 8/23 at $61.64 will also likely add support. Because of the severity of the move, there will be little in the way of resistance on a corrective rally until the slight consolidation effort between $72.60 and R74.24. After that, former support-turned-new-resistance will be found at $74.76 to $75.30.
TRAFFIC
power-technology.com

Australia passes bills to support offshore energy industry

The Australian Parliament has approved a set of laws to support the country’s offshore energy industry. The three bills will create jobs and encourage investments in offshore wind farms and power transmission projects. Having passed the final stage in the Senate, the bills will establish the regulatory framework for electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Australia, which won COP26’s booby prize, greenlights offshore wind

Australia has the world’s highest uptake of rooftop solar, but it also has a huge dependency on coal. And the country just threw open the door to another clean energy source: offshore wind. On Thursday, its Parliament passed a law that establishes a regulatory framework for offshore wind power. Offshore...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Wind energy: ‘Ensure social justice’

Re: “Washington’s moment to shine in offshore wind energy” [Nov. 23, Opinion]:. The authors say it is time to convene interests, including fisheries, to plan to move forward with offshore wind energy projects on the West Coast. This convention must be held to concretely ensure the economic interests to fisheries from offshore wind energy installations impacts, both direct and indirect. Environmental justice principles must be observed when installing offshore wind energy — meaning the social and economic well-being of existing users of the waters along the West Coast must not be impacted by these projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australian parliament clears way for offshore wind farms

MELBOURNE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australia's parliament on Thursday passed legislation setting a framework for developing offshore wind farms and transmission lines, in a big boost to several multibillion-dollar proposed projects as the country looks to replace coal-fired power. Projects that have been awaiting the new laws include the 2.2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy