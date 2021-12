A big increase in federal money appears to be heading Wisconsin's way to be used in developing recreational trails and other so-called transportation alternatives. Currently, Wisconsin receives about $17 million per year through the alternatives program. But thanks to the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, groups like the Rails to Trails Conservancy project say the state's annual figure may grow to nearly $30 million within a few years if Wisconsin continues to get just a bit over 2% of the federal pie.

