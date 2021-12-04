ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Minnesota Wild calls up Kevin Czuczman, sends down Calen Addison

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeAqU_0dDiWPZ600

The Minnesota Wild on Friday called up defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to the minor-league club.

Czuczman, 30, had one assist in 16 games for Iowa this season. Addison, 21, scored one goal in three games for Minnesota, which has won five in a row and is in first place in the Central Division (16-6-1, 33 points).

The Wild’s next game is Saturday night at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Related: NHL games today – TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

Calen Addison Should Fill In For Jared Spurgeon On the Power Play

Let’s get this out of the way: There’s no replacing Jared Spurgeon. The Minnesota Wild captain is an essential part of their success and is even more prominent than ever this season. No one on the roster can match Spurgeon’s dominance in all situations. He’s crucial to the Wild’s 5-on-5 game, power play, penalty kill, and even their empty net heroics.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Calen Addison, just hanging out

The Minnesota Wild are about to play their second game without their captain Jared Spurgeon, and even though they recalled young phenom blueliner Calen Addison, he will be scratched and veteran skating glacier Jordie Benn will be on the ice instead. Just a little pinch of frustration from us here at Hockey Wilderness Co. and people that love watching Addison play hockey.
HOCKEY
hockeywilderness.com

In time of need, Calen Addison fits right in at wing

It isn't rare; switching a defenseman to forward or vice versa, but the position switch rarely works despite the Minnesota Wild having one of the more successful swaps in hockey history with Brent Burns. That transition may have been a matter of playstyle, but in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, we saw another high-profile Wild prospect make a move, this time from defenseman to forward. But unlike the Burns situation, it was a matter of necessity.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
zonecoverage.com

Former Vikings Head Coach Blasts Minnesota Over Embarrassing Loss

Just about everyone had an opinion about the Minnesota Vikings’ disastrous loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. For Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, it was their first win of the season after an 0-10-1 start. For Minnesota, it may be the beginning of the end for the current regime.
NFL
markerzone.com

NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY FINES MINNESOTA WILD FORWARD RYAN HARTMAN

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday morning that they've fined Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman $4,250 for slew-footing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton. The incident occurred with just over three minutes remaining in the first period of Sunday night's game. Hartman and Colton were skating along...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Kevin Czuczman
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
prohockeyrumors.com

Minnesota Wild Targeting J.T. Miller

Things are not alright in Vancouver amidst another disappointing start. The Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division with just three wins in their past ten games. While the front office and ownership have promised (at least publicly) to stay the course and not overreact to their current turmoil, NHL competitors are taking notice and lining up for a piece of a potential fire sale.
NHL
Yardbarker

Adam Huska could be the call up if the Rangers send Alexandar Georgiev down

There’s been a lot of talk regarding the New York Rangers and struggling goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. Starting tomorrow, the Blueshirts will begin a stretch where they play the Islanders twice, the Bruins, and Flyers before a back to back set against the Sharks and Blackhawks over the span of 11 days.
NHL
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Reported to Have Called Canucks About JT Miller

In response to rumors that the Minnesota Wild might be interested in bringing Brock Boeser back to his home state, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province indicate that it’s not actually Boeser the Wild are interested in. Kuzma is reporting that the Wild have reached out to the Canucks and shown interest in acquiring JT Miller.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Game Preview #17: New Jersey Devils vs Minnesota Wild

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (8-5-3) vs the Minnesota Wild (11-6-1) The Devils are hot off a very big win and a nice long break. Saturday they scored four goals in the third period to take the win away from the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had a 3-1 lead going into the second intermission. They haven’t played since, which gives them a nice lengthy rest, so we should have all fresh legs on deck coming into tonight. Helpfully, the Lightning played Minnesota the very next night, so we have a recent comparison— the Wild lost 5-4 in a shootout. They have also had the last two days off, so I wouldn’t expect any tired legs from them tonight either.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#The Central Division#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Dfs#Field Level Media#Anaheim Ducks
gonepuckwild.com

The perfect holiday gifts for the Minnesota Wild fan

The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Minnesota Wild fans in your life. If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime. Or maybe...
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Winnipeg

ST. PAUL -- Following a three-game road trip that saw the Wild nab three of six points, Minnesota returns home to open a five-game homestand on Black Friday afternoon when it faces the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center. Following a pair of 5-4 losses in Florida, including a shootout...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
visitsaintpaul.com

Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes

On November 30, 2021, the Minnesota Wild will play against the Arizona Coyotes at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
NHL
thescrumsports.com

Bolts Drop Tightly Played Contest in Minnesota to Wild

The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped a tightly contested game 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild. Both teams played well defensively, especially in front of their own net. However, it was the Wild that were just a bit better. They had a few more scoring chances and cashed in one more time than the Lightning did. Also, with all the Lightning injuries, Minnesota was just the deeper team. Despite a good effort by the Bolts it was just not enough to get a win.
NHL
Bemidji Pioneer

Minnesota Wild to retire Mikko Koivu’s No. 9 jersey on March 13

ST. PAUL -- Mikko Koivu became synonymous with the Wild during his illustrious hockey career in the Twin Cities. Now his name will live forever in the rafters of the arena he helped become such a special place. On Monday afternoon the Minnesota Wild announced that they will be retiring...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning lose Mathieu Joseph in loss to Minnesota Wild

The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped a road game to the Minnesota Wild by a score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 33 of 36 shots in the loss, while counterpart Cam Talbot only needed to make 28 saves on 30 shots to get the win. Corey Perry and Alex Killorn scored for the Lightning, while Nick Bjugstad, Victor Rask, Ryan Hartman, and Marcus Foligno (EN) scored for the Wild. It was a close game for most of the afternoon, but things fell away from the Lightning in the third period as the Wild really put on the pressure.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy