Minnesota Wild calls up Kevin Czuczman, sends down Calen Addison

The Minnesota Wild on Friday called up defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to the minor-league club.

Czuczman, 30, had one assist in 16 games for Iowa this season. Addison, 21, scored one goal in three games for Minnesota, which has won five in a row and is in first place in the Central Division (16-6-1, 33 points).

The Wild’s next game is Saturday night at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

–Field Level Media

