Pep Guardiola is 'in love' with Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic as Man City enter race for the Serbian but face battle with Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus for the 21-year-old

Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus were already in the hunt for Dusan Vlahovic and Manchester City have now joined Europe's elite in the race for his signature, according to reports in Italy.

After a summer swoop for Harry Kane fell through, Pep Guardiola has been desperate for a striker and has reportedly added Vlahovic to the top of his January transfer shortlist.

The City is boss is said to be 'in love' with the Serbian forward's goal-scoring ability and the Premier League giants have begun preliminary talks with Fiorentina, according to La Repubblica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvOP9_0dDiWMA900
Man City boss Pep Guardiola (L) has added Dusan Vlahovic (R) to the top of his transfer list
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mS5Gl_0dDiWMA900

Fiorentina have tried to convince Vlahovic to extend his deal which runs until 2023 but he is looking to capitalise on his form and take on a new challenge.

La Viola could allow the goal machine to leave in January but only for a fee of £55million.

However, the Premier League champions are willing to splash out that amount to bring him to the Etihad.

The 21-year-old forward has notched 12 goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances so far to emerge as one of Europe's hottest properties.

Juventus have maintained a regular watching brief on the powerful forward as have Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Va4R_0dDiWMA900
The 21-year-old forward has notched 12 goals and provided two assists so far this season 

Most recently, United threw their hat into the ring as Sportsmail understands that the Red Devils have been watching the striker.

Vlahovic is thought to favour Juventus, however, dashing the hopes of the host of Premier League clubs.

The Serie A side have suffered a lacklustre start to their campaign and currently sit seventh domestically.

But the Old Lady believe Vlahovic is the man to turn their season around.

It is claimed that Juve will table a £50m bid for the 21-year-old and have taken encouragement from the player's representative, meaning Max Allegri now feels he can get his man for under the set value.

