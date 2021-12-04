ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone) out Friday vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n49Gz_0dDiWBSA00

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with a tailbone injury.

Towns suffered the injury on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, taking a hard fall onto the court. Listed as questionable on the NBA injury report Friday, the Timberwolves put Towns through a pregame workout to determine if he could play through the issue.

Following warmups, per Timberwolves’ reporter Dane Moore, Towns, forward Jaden McDaniels (flu) and guard Patrick Beverley (groin) were ruled out for the matchup vs. Brooklyn.

Already a 9.5-point underdog against the Nets, per BetMGM, the Timberwolves will be short-handed for a matchup against one of the best teams in the NBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41D5vV_0dDiWBSA00 Also Read:
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

How will the Karl-Anthony Towns injury impact the Timberwolves?

With the two-time All-Star sidelined Friday night, center Naz Reid will slide into the starting lineup. It will be Reid’s first start of the season.

  • Naz Reid stats (2021): 8.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1 bpg in 16 minutes per contest

Reid filled in as Minnesota’s starter for 15 games during the 2020-’21 NBA season. During that stretch, he averaged 25.9 minutes per game posting a 109 Offensive Rating, 112 Defensive Rating and averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in those starts.

The injuries to Towns and Beverley came right as this team started putting it together defensively. According to NBA.com , the Towns, Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell lineup posted an 84.9 Defensive Rating in their last six games together.

Considering Towns was a game-time decision Friday, there’s a realistic chance he could return when the Timberwolves play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at Target Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrIsC_0dDiWBSA00 Also Read:
Each NBA team’s worst loss in a regular season game

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
Pioneer Press

Well-caffeinated Karl-Anthony Towns leads Timberwolves to fourth straight victory

Karl-Anthony Towns was well-caffeinated prior to Minnesota’s game Monday in New Orleans. “Shoutout New Orleans, man,” Towns said. “I forgot the place. I think it’s Perks or Peaks or something, but it got me right. It got me right.”. The best guess is Perks Coffee and Cafe, which has a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Cavs' Cedi Osman (back) out Monday versus Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (back) will miss Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Osman will miss his second straight game while he recovers from a back injury. Isaac Okoro should continue to see a bump in minutes with Osman sidelined. Okoro played a whopping 43.45 minutes when last the Cavs played, and produced 28.9 fantasy points in the outing.
NBA
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets gamethread

You wanna know what really grinds my gears? The Brooklyn Nets, New York Jets and New York Mets all call the Big Apple home in one way or another and rhyme. Unfortunately, none of these teams have matching uniform colors in any way, shape or capacity and that feels like a massively missed opportunity. The Nets wear black and white. The Mets wear blue and orange - the same colors as the New York Knicks. Finally, the Jets roll with green and white and lately brown pants once their game is finally underway.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Naz Reid
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Wesley Matthews
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live stream, start time, how to watch NBA basketball (Wed., Nov. 24)

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets meet for the first time since their 2021 NBA Playoffs matchup. The Nets beat the Celtics in five games in the first-round series. Both teams could be missing some players, including Kyrie Irving, who still hasn’t suited up for Brooklyn once this season. The Nets are 13-5 and the No. 1 seed in the East, looking like the title contenders they were expected to be. The Celtics are 10-8, winning eight of their last 11 games since a rocky 2-5 start.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/24)

The Boston Celtics (10-8) host the Brooklyn Nets (13-5) at TD Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 24 as they hope for a modicum of revenge for their first-round exit at the hands of the Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. If you are looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction, odds, TV channel

Before we collectively stuff our faces with turkey, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, stuffing, potatoes, yams, pumpkin pie…okay you get the idea. Ahead of Thanksgiving 2021, we have a marquee showdown between the Boston Celtics and their 2021 postseason opponent. Of course, that would be the Brooklyn Nets, who eliminated...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba All Star#The Brooklyn Nets#The Washington Wizards#Bracket#Offensive Rating#Defensive Rating#Nba Com
basketball-addict.com

Karl-Anthony Towns breaks Kevin Garnett’s Timberwolves record vs. Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns adds his name to another page in the franchise’s book of records, breaking Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett’s mark for most career games with at least 30 points. With that basket, @KarlTowns eclipsed 30 points on the night, his 83rd career 30+ point game, passing Kevin Garnett for the most […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns breaks Kevin Garnett’s Timberwolves record vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FanSided

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting odds and prediction

The New York Knicks will look to carry their momentum from Saturday’s win over the Hawks across the Brooklyn Bridge as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay’s Center on Tuesday night. It’s the first meeting between the two crosstown rivals and it should be a...
NBA
Sporting News

How long is Karl-Anthony Towns out? Latest injury updates on Timberwolves star

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns exited tonight's 115-107 loss to the Washington Wizards after taking a hard fall late in the game. Towns injured his back after driving the hoop for a dunk with 2:14 remaining, landing awkwardly on the way down. He was immediately in visible pain, seen holding his back as he returned to the bench before leaving the game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nets' James Johnson (shoulder) out on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Johnson has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a shoulder injury and will be unavailable against the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy