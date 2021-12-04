ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Friday in Downtown Colorado Springs with food, entertainment, and shopping

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first Friday in December means the traditional "First Friday" celebration in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Friday, Dec. 3, people can enjoy entertainment, food trucks, and stores are open late for shoppers.

Many local businesses look forward to the First Friday event, saying it's a boost to foot traffic in the area.

The event lasts from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

