TSA holds hiring events to recruit new security officers

MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration held a hiring event at the Dane County Regional Airport Friday to recruit new security officers.

Attendees were able to complete some of the steps in the hiring process and learn about available openings.

The TSA said the goal of the event is to make sure the agency is adequately staffed to help travelers through the holidays.

The agency is holding another hiring event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheraton Madison Hotel on John Nolen Drive.

Starting pay at the Dane County airport is $18.16 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. The TSA is also offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000.

