ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

TSA holds hiring events to recruit new security officers

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration held a hiring event at the Dane County Regional Airport Friday to recruit new security officers.

Attendees were able to complete some of the steps in the hiring process and learn about available openings.

The TSA said the goal of the event is to make sure the agency is adequately staffed to help travelers through the holidays.

The agency is holding another hiring event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheraton Madison Hotel on John Nolen Drive.

Starting pay at the Dane County airport is $18.16 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. The TSA is also offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LAB review of Madison records does not lead to changes in 2020 election audit findings

MADISON, Wis. — The Legislative Audit Bureau’s analysis of election records from the city of Madison did not result in any changes to the agency’s conclusions from an October audit of the 2020 election. On Monday, the LAB released an update to its October audit to include data from Madison. That update showed auditors reviewed 551 absentee ballot certificates and...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police, Smart Motors Toyota working to halt catalytic converter thievery

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department and a local car dealership are working to find ways to reduce catalytic converter thefts in the city. Smart Motors Toyota officials said they are working with police to create a potential solution to the problem for those who could be targeted. “We are working with the city of Madison Police Department on...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Security Officers#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County honors Forest Edge, Wisconsin’s first net-zero energy school

OREGON, Wis. – Dane County officials toured Forest Edge Elementary on Saturday, as part of the county’s Climate Champions program. The program puts a spotlight on groups that are leading in the fight against climate change. The county’s goal is to be carbon-neutral by 2050. According to officials, Forest Edge is Wisconsin’s first net-zero energy school. The building produced more...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Redistricting decision impact; A murder-for-hire plot

MADISON, Wis. — Segment One A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision with far-reaching impact: UW Law School associate professor Robert Yaglan explains the consequences of a ruling last week where a majority of justices determined they would make minimal changes to the existing election maps in Wisconsin. Segment Two A murder-for-hire federal court case rocked Dane County and made national headlines...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mauston holiday parade, train viewing party canceled due to COVID-19 case rate, mayor says

MAUSTON, Wis. — Mauston’s holiday parade scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to the rate of COVID-19 cases in Juneau County, Mayor Dennis Nielsen said. Just hours before the event was set to start, the city posted a cancellation notice on its Facebook page. In the post, Nielsen said the parade and a Holiday Train Viewing Party scheduled for December 18 have both been canceled.
MAUSTON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Nolen
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
985
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy