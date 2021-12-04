ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/03 – Brantly’s “Dry Weekend, Wet Next Week” Friday Evening Forecast

By Brantly Keiek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high pressure system over the region will shift east of our area tonight and Saturday. We may have to watch for a couple of passing light rain showers across our far interior northwest communities by late Saturday afternoon, but for...

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
State
Mississippi State
David’s Evening Forecast - Warming back up this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest air of the season so far blasted in this morning on strong northwest winds. Those winds gusting up to 40 or 45mph at times helped to drop our morning low to 21 degrees, producing wind chills in the single digits for several hours. Despite a fair amount of sunshine, afternoon temperatures only warmed into the middle 20s with wind chills remaining in the teens. Temperatures will likely be even a little colder this evening, dropping to around 20 degrees by 10pm. However, clouds will be on the increase tonight, along with a strengthening south wind, which will help temperatures to start rising after Midnight. In fact, we should be in the mid to upper 20s by sunrise on Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
12/06 – Brantly’s “Drizzle Tonight, Colder Tomorrow” Monday Evening Forecast

The cold front moving through the region is expected to push offshore this evening and should remain draped over the northern Gulf into the day Tuesday. Lighter rain and isolated thunderstorms will still linger for some time behind the front before rain chances diminish from the north later this evening and overnight. A very noticeable drop in temperatures from the unseasonably warm values of the last couple days will be felt later with tonight’s lows, which are expected to reach the mid 40s north to mid to upper 50s south.
ENVIRONMENT
12/6 – Rob’s “Showers & T-Storms” Monday Afternoon Forecast

A cold front will bring scattered t-storms this afternoon with rain post frontal passage. The front is expected to slip to the south of the coastline overnight tonight. The forecast problems beyond that point are where does the front become stationary, and when/how far does it return northward ahead of the southern stream impulse arriving from Mexico at some point Tuesday afternoon/night. North of the front, we can anticipate low clouds and perhaps patches of drizzle or showers tonight into the first half of Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder near the warm front won’t be out of the question.
ENVIRONMENT
Gulfport Harbor Lights closed tonight due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather, the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival will be closed tonight – Dec. 6th, 2021. All pre-purchased tickets are valid for one-time entry on any given night. The City of Gulfport asks for you to monitor the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival Facebook page and City of Gulfport Twitter page for all weather updates.
GULFPORT, MS

