LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The lawyer for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says tests performed on split samples taken from Kentucky Derby winner ‘Medina Spirit’ revealed the horse’s positive test for betamethasone was the result of a topical ointment, not an injection, therefore, the horse should not be disqualified, according to the Thoroughbred Daily News. Bob Baffert says the ointment was used topically to treat the horse’s skin rash. Betamethasone is a long-acting corticosteroid with immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory properties.

