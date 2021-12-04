ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S., Russia make progress toward resolving diplomats spat -State Dept

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yE3wl_0dDiUQNP00

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United States and Russia have made progress toward resolving a stand-off over staffing at their respective embassies, resulting in Washington ending a policy that allowed family members of embassy staff in Moscow to leave Russia, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

The progress, first reported by the Washington Post, came during a meeting with Russian officials in Vienna by a U.S. delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs Christopher Robinson.

The policy known as authorized departure had been implemented by the U.S. embassy in Moscow in August to allow family members to leave the country voluntary, amid a diplomatic row between the two nations over how long diplomats can remain at their bilateral missions. read more

Following the Vienna meeting, authorized departure has been ended, a State Department spokesperson said in an email on Friday. "These are ongoing issues, which we continue to engage on. We have made progress in recent days on bilateral issues and hope to continue to move in that direction."

The tussle over diplomats comes as tensions are heightened over what Washington and its allies say are provocative troop movements by Russia near its border with Ukraine.

Russia said on Wednesday it was ordering U.S. Embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years to fly home by Jan. 31, a retaliatory move for a U.S. decision to limit the terms of Russian diplomats.

The step came after Russia's ambassador to the United States said last week that 27 Russian diplomats and their families were being expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30. Washington said the diplomats were not expelled but had been in the country for longer than a new three-year limit. read more

"We need to have open channels of communication particularly during times of heightened tension. A functioning Embassy is critical to diplomacy and why we continue the hard work of addressing this issue," the State Department spokesperson added.

Reporting by Simon Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Ukraine shows off U.S. military hardware, vows to fight off Russia

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support"...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

Russia and Ukraine Are Dangerously Close to War. That Puts the U.S. in a Bind

Recent troop movements in western Russia point to the possibility of war with Ukraine. The two countries have centuries' worth of tensioned of history, with recent strains exacerbated by an expansionist Russia. New fighting could drag the U.S. (and the rest of NATO) into the conflict, though not all NATO...
MILITARY
KABC

U.S. Intelligence Estimates Russian Troop Levels On Ukraine Border Could Reach 175-Thousand: Will Biden Confront Putin?

(Washington, DC) — New U.S. intelligence is estimating Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in a matter of months as it builds up to 175-thousand troops along the border. President Biden has warned that the startling escalation could have severe consequences. The latest information comes after months of steady increases along the Russia-Ukraine divide. The buildup has alarmed Western countries, including the United States and has led to tense conversations between American diplomats and foreign envoys. CNN has reported that Russian forces have capabilities in place along the Ukraine border to carry out a swift and immediate invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Ukraine president hails military as Russia tensions soar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president on Monday hailed the country’s military, saying its forces are capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as tensions soar over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEKU

Biden will lay out in a call with Putin the U.S. response if Russia invades Ukraine

President Biden plans to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin on a video call scheduled for Tuesday what the United States is ready to do in the event Russia invades Ukraine, a senior administration official told reporters. That response that could include economic sanctions coordinated with allies, support for Ukraine and a stepped-up presence to support NATO allies in the eastern flank.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S State#U S Embassies#Ukraine#U S Embassy#State Dept#State Department#The Washington Post#Russian#European#Eurasian
BBC

Western leaders urge Russia to lower Ukraine tensions

Western powers have called on Russia to lower tensions with Ukraine, and backed Kyiv against any threats from Moscow. US President Joe Biden spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the leaders of France, Germany and Italy, agreeing to use "all the tools at their disposal" to prevent aggression.
POLITICS
Reuters

Iran walks back prior nuclear concessions -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Iran walked back any compromises it made in previous talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, pocketed all compromises made by others and asked for more during indirect U.S.-Iranian talks this week, a senior State Department official said on Saturday. Iran continues to accelerate its...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNBC

Biden administration seeks to prevent potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration said Friday that it was consulting with Congress and allies on a range of options aimed at dissuading Russia from carrying out a potential attack on Ukraine. President Biden, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of State Antony Blinken all issued warnings Friday. In recent...
POTUS
Reuters

Blinken warns Chinese leaders over Taiwan as global crises mount

LONDON/WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that Chinese leaders should think carefully about their actions toward Taiwan, warning of "terrible consequences" if China precipitates a crisis across the Taiwan Strait. In an interview, Blinken addressed multiple foreign policy...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Blinken warns Russia: US will use 'high impact' economic tactics to deter aggression at Ukraine border

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Russia that the U.S. will use "high impact" economic tactics to bar aggressive action taken against Ukraine. "We've made it clear to the Kremlin that we will [act] resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from using in the past," Blinken said speaking from Latvia.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy