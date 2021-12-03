ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Arcata Playhouse announced the return of its fifteen annual holiday production. This year’s show, Jig and Thistle Radio Hour Holiday Show, is a radio show with a live studio audience based in a cold winter in Alberta, Canada. The festive performance includes a series of plays, local musicians and guests and blowing snow to create the wintery wonderland atmosphere.

Because of the Covid pandemic, last year’s show was closed to the public and aired over radio. This year’s show is in-person however the staff of the Arcata Playhouse are holding strict health guidelines for both the cast and guests. Masks, vaccination cards and rapid Covid tests for children under the age of 11 are required upon entry. The theatre is allowing up to 50-60% capacity.

Food and beverages will not be allowed inside as a health protocol. After the first act, the audience is allowed to eat and drink outside while watching the second act in a tent.

“It’s cautiously optimistic that we can move forward and can actually have some live theatre. The arts are such an essential part of of our health as a community and we’ve suffered a lot during its absence,” said Jacqueline Dandeneau, Executive Artistic Director at the Arcata Playhouse.

The post The Jig and Thistle Radio Hour Holiday Show Kicks off Tonight appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .