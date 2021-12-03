ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

The Jig and Thistle Radio Hour Holiday Show Kicks off Tonight

By Shanila Kabir
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtDqr_0dDiU63M00

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- The Arcata Playhouse announced the return of its fifteen annual holiday production. This year’s show, Jig and Thistle Radio Hour Holiday Show, is a radio show with a live studio audience based in a cold winter in Alberta, Canada. The festive performance includes a series of plays, local musicians and guests and blowing snow to create the wintery wonderland atmosphere.

Because of the Covid pandemic, last year’s show was closed to the public and aired over radio. This year’s show is in-person however the staff of the Arcata Playhouse are holding strict health guidelines for both the cast and guests. Masks, vaccination cards and rapid Covid tests for children under the age of 11 are required upon entry. The theatre is allowing up to 50-60% capacity.

Food and beverages will not be allowed inside as a health protocol. After the first act, the audience is allowed to eat and drink outside while watching the second act in a tent.

“It’s cautiously optimistic that we can move forward and can actually have some live theatre. The arts are such an essential part of of our health as a community and we’ve suffered a lot during its absence,” said Jacqueline Dandeneau, Executive Artistic Director at the Arcata Playhouse.

The post The Jig and Thistle Radio Hour Holiday Show Kicks off Tonight appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arcata, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Arcata, CA
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Thistle#Covid#The Arcata Playhouse#Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
275
Followers
175
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy