Technically Accurate Moments That Are Definitely Sort Of Right

Tis the season of holiday joy and peace on earth, but we all know that’s not the reality of many people. The mystery behind staying upbeat is to start a new project to get your mind off of the pain. From hiring someone to help you get your ideas off the ground, to going to the dollar store and making a craft. During dark times, stay far away from energy zappers. Those people mean you no good and you’ll spend energy you can save for another time. This next suggestion may sound trivial, but focus on your breathing and drink lots of water throughout the day.

14 DAYS AGO