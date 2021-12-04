ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technically Accurate Moments That Are Definitely Sort Of Right

Sure, we could do things correctly all the time, but where's the drama...

Pleated-Jeans.com

I Guess Common Sense Isn’t Very Common (35 Facepalm Moments)

I’m not the smartest person by any stretch, but when I see someone else slip up, I can’t help but feel better about myself. From spelling mistakes to minor brain farts, people are sharing embarrassing fails in this online group. This is something we can all be thankful for this week.
kiss951.com

Expand Your Definition on Happiness

Tis the season of holiday joy and peace on earth, but we all know that’s not the reality of many people. The mystery behind staying upbeat is to start a new project to get your mind off of the pain. From hiring someone to help you get your ideas off the ground, to going to the dollar store and making a craft. During dark times, stay far away from energy zappers. Those people mean you no good and you’ll spend energy you can save for another time. This next suggestion may sound trivial, but focus on your breathing and drink lots of water throughout the day.
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Undressing in a Hotel Room, Experts Say

Even though it can be hard to recreate all of the comforts of home while you're on the road, feeling safe while traveling is a top priority. But even if you've booked yourself a nice, reputable place to stay, there could be hidden dangers awaiting you, even after you swipe your key card and lock your door. If you want to avoid a potentially major invasion of privacy, there's one thing you should always do in your hotel room as soon as you arrive. Read on to see what experts say is a vital step for any traveler.
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
Pleated-Jeans.com

Instagram Account Shares “Unhappy Meals” People Were Served At McDonalds (50 Pics)

The worst thing about any fast food restaurant is that the food you order never looks like it does in the commercial. That’s an unfair expectation to have at the drive-thru since it’ll be devoured before I leave the parking lot. Sometimes, there’s just no excuse for certain mistakes. Like cheese on the outside of the bun, or an ungodly amount of mayonnaise.
Indy100

Woman’s amazing reaction to landing a new job goes viral after being captured on CCTV

A young woman’s joyous reaction to landing a new job has gone viral after she was caught on CCTV dancing in the car park.The heartwarming clip was shared on social media by the woman’s new boss, Dakara Spence, with the caption: “So I just hired this young girl and this was her response.”The CCTV footage from outside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, US, shows the successful candidate walking into the car park and stopping to look around to see if she’s alone, before breaking out into a celebratory dance. ...
asapland.com

What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

With Thanksgiving now behind us, Christmas will be here before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough to...
TVLine

Survivor's Ejected Castaway Details the 'Best Move of the Season' and Explains the Real Reason the Idol Went Unused

Cue the music! (And no, we don’t mean the sorely missed Survivor theme song that used to play before every episode.) Anyone watching this season knows that Shantel Smith’s self-made jingle is really the hot track of Season 41. But in the show’s Thanksgiving week episode, Smith (who was, without question, getting the strongest winner’s edit thus far) saw her torch extinguished after Ricard won immunity, prompting her four tightest alliance members to flip the script on her. (For a full recap, click here.) So why didn’t she use her idol, what developments didn’t make the episode and how did the Mafia pastor’s...
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

