Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis pulled off a come-from-behind dramatic finish in the Bellator 272 main event on Friday to retain his title. Kyoji Horiguchi appeared to be well on his way to capturing the championship, but that all quickly changed late in the fourth round. Pettis missed with a head kick in close quarters but following up with a spinning backfist that left Horiguchi unconscious on the canvas.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO