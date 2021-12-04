ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham public official shown attacking local activist, Carlos Chaverst Jr.

By Brea Douglas
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A heated past between a city official and a well-known activist came to a head at...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 17

Bamagal22
3d ago

I know one of them is always trying to stir up something anyway. I wonder why I'm not surprised he is the one interviewed. He must be looking for a lawsuit or publicity since he hasn't been in the news a lot lately.

Reply(1)
14
W Niecy Shine
3d ago

Carlos spoke well of this particular incident but he is known 4 stirring the pot I would like 2 know the back story

Reply
9
BriannaJones
2d ago

Regardless of he talk trash or not you don’t put your hands on nobody periodt so yeah hope he get what he deserved. And that’s what happen when u put people in positions and they can’t even control their emotions. It wasn’t that deep for him to put his hands on him

Reply
4
 

