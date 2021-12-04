ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

3 Cobb County girls reportedly kidnapped by mother reunited with father

By Iyani Hughes
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three children are reunited with their father after several masked men and his ex-girlfriend had forced their way inside his home, stabbed him, and kidnapped them.

Police arrested the girl's mother Clarissa Zuniga, Adalid Cervantez, Simitrio Garcia, and one other at a Super 8 motel in Dekalb County on Dec. 2.

Bernal says he hasn’t seen his girls yet, but says they are with a family member and have been reunited with their two brothers.

“The girls are good. They’re playing, they’re happy. They’re with their cousin around the same age so they have somebody to play with. They’re actually happier now they’re altogether because at one point I had three of my girls and baby momma had two of my boys, so they wouldn’t see each other because of DFACS, safety plans, stuff like that,”

The three girls' mother Clarissa Zuniga is expected to make her first appearance at Cobb County Jail after 8 p.m.

Jail records noted tattoos on the mother’s body including the numbers 956, which is a Texas area code sometimes associated with Rio Grande gang members.

There is no indication there was any involvement as of now.

Comments / 0

