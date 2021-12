Keith Tyrone Smith had answers to all the questions after his wife was fatally stabbed as they drove through East Baltimore in the middle of the night. He told police where: at the stop sign of East Chase and Valley streets. He told police who: a man in a blue hoodie and woman in a brown coat; they had a cardboard sign asking for money. He told police how: the man stabbed his wife, Jacquelyn, ...

