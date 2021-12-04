ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Kids Under Construction – Teaching Kids to Serve

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2impaN_0dDiTASo00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holiday season nears, there’s no better time to get into the spirit of giving and service-learning.

Parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault speaks with ABC4’s Emily Clark about the ways you can introduce the joys of giving into your child’s life.

“We know this can help our children as they have anxiety and depression and also this provides a positive mindset for our kids,” says Tetreault.

UNIQUE STAY: Here’s how you can stay at The Grinch’s famous cave in Utah

Service-learning also promotes the crucial skill of leadership. It’s important to include your child when choosing a service project. Choosing a topic such as certain groups of people, animals, the environment, etc. is a great way to discover where your child’s passions may lie. You can also pick a different category each time to keep the experience fun for your child in the future.

“We want the kids to take ownership of that project and that’s where the leadership comes in,” says Tetreault. “Setting an achievable objective is important, as well. How will we make sure that through this project, we’re serving all people, if that’s our goal.”

Keeping different communities in mind, perhaps people in other countries, for example, is a wonderful way to encourage your child to think of the big picture.

COVID IN KIDS: Utah Doctors ramp up recommendations for kid vaccinations

“We want to think about how we can help all people,” says Tetreault.

Once the service project is complete, encourage your child to reflect on their actions and whether they made a difference.

“Did we follow through and help this community?” says Tetreault. “Did our experience matter?”

Answering these questions will allow your child to feel positive about their contributions and successfully guide their next service effort in the future.

To check out the full conversation, watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Christmas miracle: Local organizations, businesses, neighbors renovate home for Utah family with young son in cancer treatment

(ABC4) – Three years ago, Darci Miller’s family began a home addition project. The seven-person household funded the renovation themselves, working on improvements when time and money allowed. But in October, the Miller’s ongoing plans were brought to a halt when their four-year-old son, Timmy, was diagnosed with cancer. Suddenly, most of the family’s resources […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Raising Cane’s opening another location in Utah

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s is opening its fourth location in Utah in January, and the chicken chain is looking to hire crewmembers for its debut. The company announced on Monday, a Riverdale location, set to open in January and said they’re looking to hire 150 crewmembers for multiple positions from now until Jan. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New $3,000/night wilderness resort coming to Zion National park in 2022

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A new ultra-luxe “transformative wilderness retreat” will soon be giving visitors more reasons to travel to Zion National Park. “Spirit,” a 1,100-acre wellness retreat is set to open at Zion National Park during Summer 2022 and will be located one mile from Zion’s east boundary. The retreat will have 40 individual […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
ABC4

UTA Change Day: Ski bus service starts, TRAX hours extended

UTAH (ABC4) – Public transit riders should prepare for new changes to UTA service routes and times starting this weekend. With the winter season upon us, the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will be adding ski bus service starting Dec. 11. There are seven routes that provide access to Weber, Salt Lake and Utah Counties. Routes […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Omicron variant in Southern Utah: What you need to know

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Public health officials are contact tracing and doing disease surveillance after the first Omicron variant case was reported to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department on Friday. An older, fully vaccinated resident in Southwest Utah is quarantining and received monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for the Omicron variant. “This […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah doctors ramp up recommendations for kid vaccinations

UTAH (ABC4) – With Utah now among the growing number of states now reporting cases of the omicron variant, there is still a lot that health officials don’t know about the new strain. Doctors say they have concerns for school-aged children and stress that vaccination is key in combatting the virus. Right now, health officials say it’s […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Proud Boys gather in SLC for ‘Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation’ rally

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The far-right Proud Boys and other right-wing groups are planning a rally in Washington Square Park on Saturday. The event poster bills the gathering as a “Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation” event and cites “Your Right to Defend Your Cities” as a main theme. Amid the controversial trial of Rittenhouse in November, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Utah dogs see rise in contagious ‘distemper virus’, officials concerned

UTAH (ABC4) – Animal service officials are seeing a rise in new cases of a fatal virus in Utah dogs along the Wasatch Front. The highly contagious virus, called the distemper virus, affects canines with various symptoms, according to the Humane Society of Utah (HSU) and Salt Lake County Animal Services. Distemper is often fatal […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah board keeps elk permit sales over-the-counter, hunting changes

UTAH (ABC4) – Hunters purchasing elk permits over-the-counter can continue doing so after a new approval was passed on Thursday. The Utah Wildlife Board will continue selling the permits online and over-the-counter at DWR offices and retail locations. The permits have seen an increase in popularity for the past three years. This year, 17,500 permits […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

See some of Utahs most talented artists in an art exhibition

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –  Salt Lake City is home to a diverse set of artists, and starting this week there’s a new opportunity to check them out. Whether you like spotting murals or art like this in museums, Salt Lake City is doing something new this December, an exhibit is showcasing artists across the state […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

SLCPD hires full-time mental health counselor

Salt Lake City (ABC 4) – Being a police officer is a stressful job to have, especially in a city as large as Salt Lake City. Knowing the stress and rigors of being a police officer, the Salt Lake City Police Department has decided to do something about it. The SLCPD announced they have hired […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Latter-day Saint mission opening in Hawaii

LAIE, Hawaii (ABC4) – A new Latter-day Saint mission is opening up in Hawaii next year. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the new mission will be opening on Jan. 3, 2022. The Hawaii Laie Mission is the area’s second location and the 408th worldwide. Church officials say the new mission will […]
HAWAII STATE
ABC4

New Chick-fil-a location coming to Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new Chick-fil-A is coming to Utah and is set to officially open for business on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The new location will be opening in St. George with limited dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru services. Guests can also take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A App, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

First case of Omicron variant found in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. UDOH announced on Friday that the case was discovered through ongoing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 samples at the Utah Public Health Library. The person who tested positive for the virus is an older […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah healthcare workers respond to vaccine mandate enforcement pause

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Amid the vaccine mandate pause, leaders from Intermountain Healthcare are reporting 95% of caregivers have complied with the federal government requirement, but those in the 5% against it, tell ABC4 they’re hoping to see a change. ABC4’s Southern Utah Correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to caregivers from Intermountain early in November […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Here’s how you can stay at The Grinch’s famous cave in Utah

WHO-VILLE (ABC4) – For those who have ever found themselves obsessing over one of Dr. Seuss’ most acclaimed children’s books “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” there is now an opportunity to stay at the Grinch’s famous cave this holiday season. Beginning Dec. 3 until Dec 23, guests will be able to book the multi-level 5,700 […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy