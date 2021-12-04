Kids Under Construction – Teaching Kids to Serve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holiday season nears, there’s no better time to get into the spirit of giving and service-learning.

Parenting expert and journalist Donna Tetreault speaks with ABC4’s Emily Clark about the ways you can introduce the joys of giving into your child’s life.

“We know this can help our children as they have anxiety and depression and also this provides a positive mindset for our kids,” says Tetreault.

Service-learning also promotes the crucial skill of leadership. It’s important to include your child when choosing a service project. Choosing a topic such as certain groups of people, animals, the environment, etc. is a great way to discover where your child’s passions may lie. You can also pick a different category each time to keep the experience fun for your child in the future.

“We want the kids to take ownership of that project and that’s where the leadership comes in,” says Tetreault. “Setting an achievable objective is important, as well. How will we make sure that through this project, we’re serving all people, if that’s our goal.”

Keeping different communities in mind, perhaps people in other countries, for example, is a wonderful way to encourage your child to think of the big picture.

“We want to think about how we can help all people,” says Tetreault.

Once the service project is complete, encourage your child to reflect on their actions and whether they made a difference.

“Did we follow through and help this community?” says Tetreault. “Did our experience matter?”

Answering these questions will allow your child to feel positive about their contributions and successfully guide their next service effort in the future.

To check out the full conversation, watch the video above.

