Originally Posted On: https://sunshineandrollercoasters.com/when-is-it-time-to-teach-your-kids-about-the-world/. One of the most common instincts for a lot of parents is to protect their kids. Of course, this is obviously a good and important thing. Your kids need a great deal of protection from many of the things around them. However, it can often be all too easy to slip into a level of overprotectiveness that isn’t good for them or for you. This is especially true when it comes to exposing them to the more complex elements of life. After all, keeping your kids innocent is something that any parent will want to do. But it’s important to ask when that can go too far. There are things about the world that aren’t pretty or fun and that we would much rather our kids never experienced, but that’s just not a realistic way to think of the world around you. You need to be aware that your kids are going to have to make their way in the world eventually and it’s your duty as a parent to prepare them for that. With that in mind, you might find yourself asking the question: when is it time to teach your kids about the real world?

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO