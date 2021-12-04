Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Available Friday

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
JaVale McGee has been wearing protective glasses in games since getting booped in his eye earlier this month. Since, he’s made the best of it. McGee successfully took the style of his glasses to another level last Friday when his Phoenix Suns visited the Memphis Grizzlies. McGee sported dark lenses...
The NBA generally features a lot of player movement, and we've seen plenty of stars switch teams in recent memory. Sometimes, we even see multiple big-name players move in one transaction. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has recently proposed a blockbuster trade which would send Karl-Anthony Towns to Boston, Jaylen...
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
There has been no shortage of ups and downs during Russell Westbrook’s early tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while the Lakers hold an 12-12 record — ranking seventh in the Western Conference. His output of 0.769 points per possession ranks last among the 19 players with at least 500 possessions.
When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had...
On multiple occasions, the Warriors nearly tore down the potential dynasty that reshaped the NBA. It’s public knowledge that the Warriors were the best team in the NBA from 2015-2019, but that stretch of dominance nearly didn’t happen because the players making up that roster might have been on other teams. The Warriors nearly traded Klay Thompson to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love, but the real kicker was that Thompson was almost packaged with the 2015 and 2016 MVP Steph Curry.
One thing about college basketball: an upset can happen at any time. Often, one occurs when you’re least expecting it. We’re going to go out on a limb here and say that almost no one saw Florida losing to Texas Southern tonight. The Gators entered the game 6-1 overall and ranked 20th in the AP poll.
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
Despite picking up another pair of wins on the hardwood last week, Arkansas basketball dropped two spots to No. 12 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday morning. The Hogs tallied a total of 905 votes. Other SEC teams in the AP poll...
Ben Simmons is a hard man to find these days … except on social media. The absentee Philadelphia 76ers star offered an interesting reaction Monday to the recent report that linked him to Portland Trail Blazers counterpart Damian Lillard. Simmons “liked” an Instagram post from Bleacher Report about the claim. Here is a screenshot of Simmons’ “like.”
DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
The part of the NBA season where we start to see blockbuster trade deals proposed en masse by analysts is starting in earnest with the date when players who signed deals over the summer can be traded is a little less than two weeks from now. And one such blockbuster...
San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns faced each other twice in the past week. Chris Paul and the Suns took the first game with Stephen Curry and the Warriors snagging the second. When looking at these two teams, you’re seeing two of the NBA’s best teams and two of the best point guards ever to play the game.
If you look at the standings, the Houston Rockets are 13th overall behind the Spurs, Kings, and Blazers in the Western Conference. But after Sunday night's victory over the Pelicans, H-Town made a bit of history. Amazingly, the victory marks the sixth straight win for the Rockets, making them the...
Comments / 0