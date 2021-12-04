ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Available against Boston

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Forrest (illness) is available for Friday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

WPMI

Ultimate Alabama Athletes: Trent Forrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Today's Ultimate Athlete is Trent Forrest. He played his college basketball at Florida State where he averaged nearly 12 points a game his senior year. He was named the ACC's Best Scholar Athlete. Forrest is a member of the Utah Jazz.
The Chicago Bulls technically didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they might as well have ended up with one. Ayo Dosunmu was projected by many to go within the first 30 picks on July 29th. However, as players flew off the board, Dosunmu’s name remained. Considering he was fresh off three successful college seasons, the latest of which earned him a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well as the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation’s top point guard, the lack of interest was surprising. Sure, Dosunmu may not have been the highest-upside young prospect, but he felt like the kind of well-rounded player who could eventually help a contending team with his two-way talent. And, thus far, that’s precisely what he has been for a Bulls team that scooped him up with the No. 38 pick.
