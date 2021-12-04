ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jewish synagogue, community center vandalized

By Abby Dodge
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTr8Q_0dDiSusL00

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Members of a local synagogue are without a place to worship during Chanukah. Chabad on the Plaza says someone broke into their building this week.

“It really goes against the moral fabric of our nation and this is a wonderful city, an amazing city,” said the synagogue’s rabbi Yitzchak Itkin. “For something to happen it’s a disgrace.”

There’s water damage to classrooms, paperwork thrown across offices and missing copper pipes and wires.

“They’ve had time to go through literally every inch of the space,” Itkin said. “A time when there is so much light being added to the world, to have some of that light taken off and this place made a little dark, it hurts a little bit.”

When the rabbi noticed the mess Wednesday morning before Torah classes, he ran to the arch where they keep the Torah.

“We’re extremely thankful that it wasn’t taken,” he said. “They clearly opened it and saw it wasn’t of value to them and left it.”

During this time of Chanukah Itkin is asking for more light, not less.

“We really hope that anyone seeing this or anyone that know somebody that could use a hand and a little bit of light, to give it to them,” Itkin said. “Bring some light into this world. Do something. We can’t fight darkness with a broom, we can fight darkness with light and that’s the best thing we can do.”

The synagogue is raising money to find a new location.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogue#Jewish#Kctv#Rabbi#Torah
CNN

CNN

762K+
Followers
118K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy