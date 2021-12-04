New ambulance service serves Altamont

A new ambulance service in Effingham County is focusing on Altamont and the surrounding area.

A-1 Emergency Medial Services opened recently, according to Adam Huston, the is co-owner and operator of the business.

“Our motto is ‘Partners With Our Community,’ Huston said.

Huston attended an EMT class in 2002 and worked for Advanced Ambulance as a dispatcher. He then went to college at Lake Land College then on to university studies at Western Illinois University majoring in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration.

His wife, Elizabeth Huston, is also a graduate of Lake Land College with a degree in Criminal Justice and received her bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from Greenville College.

“Elizabeth and I started taking the EMT class to get re-certified at the beginning of this year at the Rural Med EMS Institute,” Huston said. “I’m on the fire department in Altamont and they were getting calls to assist Abbott EMS and basically thought it was a good idea to get that training again.”

Abbott EMS is currently under contract to take 911 emergency calls in Effingham County.

Huston said he saw the need in the community for an ambulance service.

“Altamont has been really blessed in years past and there were times when two or three ambulance services were operating in Altamont,” he said. “We became really concerned when there wasn’t an ambulance in Altamont between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., making longer response times coming from Effingham.”

He said he and his wife along with several other community members got together and decided to provide an ambulance service to the Altamont community.

The new ambulance service has three ambulances: two ALS (Advanced Life Support) and one BLS (Basic Life Support).

EMT Brad Miller, who works for A-1 Emergency Medical Services, said the ALS ambulances carry a paramedic and an EMT while the BLS ambulance carries two EMTs.

The new A-1 facility has a garage that holds three ambulances and a dispatch center. Plus, the facility has four bedrooms with a break room that features a TV, a large training area/conference room and a day room that can be used by personnel on duty.

“We currently have a mutual aid agreement with Abbott EMS,” Adam Huston said. “We also have a 24-hour dispatch.”

He said A-1 has three licensed ambulances with the State of Illinois in Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) region six. He said each ambulance service must have a resource hospital.

“Our resource hospital that over sees our medical control is Sarah Bush Lincoln in Mattoon,” Huston said.

He said in region six SBL in Mattoon is the closest resource hospital to Altamont. Huston said he currently has 20 employees on his roster who either EMT or Paramedic certified.

“Our goal is to continue to provide the best coverage for the Altamont community,” he said. “We want to stay committed to our local community.”

A-1 is able to contract their services for special events such as fairs and school events.

“We hope to be able to provide service to the fair (Effingham County Fair) or at least offer assistance at the fair with stand-by coverage,” Huston said.

He said A-1 has several lead instructors on staff who will be offer CPR training and community education. Huston said he would like to work with the schools to get staff trained in CPR and AED training.

A-1 can handle hospital transfers, take nursing home transfers to doctor’s appointments, cover community events and direct ambulance requests from community members. Call (618) 310-3444 to reach the 24-hour ambulance dispatch center.

“We look forward to working with the community and working with the other providers,” he said. “If we can work together it will be better for the county.”

Adam Huston is an Effingham native and Elizabeth Huston is an Altamont native. They have three children: Blayne, Blayke and Blayze.