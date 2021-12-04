ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa high school basketball player arrested after violent attack during handshakes is caught on video

By Nexstar Media Wire, Taj Simmons
 3 days ago

CARLISLE, Iowa ( WHOTV ) – A high school basketball player in Iowa is facing felony charges after a violent incident at the end of Tuesday’s game was caught on video.

The Carlisle Police Department identified their suspect as 17-year-old Carter Prenosil, a senior on Carlisle High School’s basketball team.

Police believe Prenosil knocked out a player on the opposing Nevada High School team with a punch to the head as the two squads lined up to shake hands after the game. Prenosil now faces a felony charge of willful injury for the incident.

Viral video of the attack allegedly shows Prenosil sucker-punch his opponent , hitting him once in the stomach and then in the face.

According to the criminal complaint, the Nevada player suffered a concussion and a cut to the lip that required four stitches.

In a statement, Nevada School Superintendent Steve Gray called the incident “a very unfortunate and disturbing situation.” He said the injured Nevada athlete is expected to recover.

Carlisle School Superintendent Bryce Amos expressed his frustration about the fight in his statement.

Amos said, in part:

This is without question an unfortunate incident which is not representative of the school culture that exists in Carlisle…this type of conduct is not tolerated within the Carlisle Community School District.

Bryce Amos, Carlisle School Superintendent

In addition to the fight between Carlisle and Nevada, the handshake line of the basketball game between East Union and Diagonal also ended in an altercation caught on camera.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association addressed both incidents in a statement:

We’re obviously disappointed to see multiple instances of violent conduct take place on the opening nights of the 2021-22 basketball season. Violent conduct has no place in Iowa high school activities. IHSAA administrators are working with involved schools to ensure appropriate guidelines are followed for violent behaviors from student-athletes, and that appropriate action is taken at the local level.

Chris Cuellar, Iowa High School Athletic Association

