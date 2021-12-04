RCPD: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for...jcpost.com
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0