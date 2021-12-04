ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCPD: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for...

JC Post

Deputies catch two Kansas women in stolen SUV

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. December 2, deputies located a 2013 white Ford Explorer near 262nd Road on U.S. Highway 75 that had been reported stolen out of Park City, Kansas., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies conducted...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. man riding in pickup fired gun during dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left two injured. Just before 1a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of two individuals with gunshot wounds in the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. At the scene, deputies discovered...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD investigating case of alleged forgery

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery in Manhattan. On Sunday morning, officers filed a report for forgery in the 500 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan.n A 62-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole, endorsed and cashed a check she sent in the mail, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man indicted for fentanyl, heroin distribution

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas, returned an indictment against a Kansas man on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Joshua Heartfield, 32, of Wichita is charged with one count of possession with intent to...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Traffic stop leads to drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 2, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q.4 Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Through...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Good Samaritan dies running into traffic following I-70 crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A woman died in an accident on Interstate 70 just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 International semi driven by John A. Moulden, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, was westbound in the left lane on Interstate 70 and unable to move into the right lane due to a rollover accident near SW West Union Road involving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dakota B. Swader, 20, of Topeka that entered the center median and came to rest upside down.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Accident claims the lives of two Manhattan youth and injures three

Kansas Highway Patrol reported two 14-year old youth were fatality victims in a one vehicle accident about one a.m. Sunday on Fort Riley Boulevard ( K-18 ) at Scenic Drive. The fatality victims were identified as Kenni Cantu, 14, and Gaysha Alfred, 14. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer they were riding in, Paris Burgess, 17,and another passenger Alecia Reyna Smith Haynes, 13, were transported to Via Christi Hospital. One more passenger in the vehicle, Jean Carlos Vazques-Ponce, was transported to KU Medical Center. All of those in the vehicle were from Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI: Man injured after knife fight, officer-involved shooting

HARPER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening at an apartment complex in Harper, Kansas. Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, a citizen called police to report a man who was observed damaging property at the apartment complex at 1123 Jefferson...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Public Safety
JC Post

Police ask for help to ID Kan. convenience store burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspet. Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road in Salina, according to Crimestoppes of Saline County. At the scene officers found...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Arrest: Man killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the deadly shooting last month of another man outside a southeast Wichita restaurant. KAKE TV reports that 43-year-old Marshall Green Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentional second-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

3 jailed in SW Kan. after attack, robbery on man who hired them

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a fight at the Quicker Market at 4005 E. US Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Judge charges Kan. man in fatal Thanksgiving crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal Thanksgiving crash made his first court appearance on Wednesday. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, 37-year-old Garett Meyers of Andover was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and driving while license is suspended or cancelled. Just after 8p.m. on Thanksgiving,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole 12 foot Christmas tree from Manhattan home

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft of Christmas decorations in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Ella Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 25-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole her...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kansas man, woman captured after fatal shooting, theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 9p.m. November 24, police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Lawrence reference a shooting, according to Lieutenant David Ernst. Officers arrived on scene and located an 18-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Deputies find stolen vehicles in river bed, arrest Kan. teens, man

FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle thefts and have made an arrest. Just after 5:30a.m. Wednesday, police were called to an address on Robin Road in Dodge City for report of a stolen vehicle, according to a media release. Approximately an hour later police responded...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

