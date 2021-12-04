RCPD: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring

Kansas Highway Patrol reported two 14-year old youth were fatality victims in a one vehicle accident about one a.m. Sunday on Fort Riley Boulevard ( K-18 ) at Scenic Drive. The fatality victims were identified as Kenni Cantu, 14, and Gaysha Alfred, 14. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer they were riding in, Paris Burgess, 17,and another passenger Alecia Reyna Smith Haynes, 13, were transported to Via Christi Hospital. One more passenger in the vehicle, Jean Carlos Vazques-Ponce, was transported to KU Medical Center. All of those in the vehicle were from Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO