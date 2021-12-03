ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Contact tracing revs up in some states as omicron reaches US

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has health officials in some U.S. communities reviving contact tracing operations in an attempt...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Revs#Contact Tracing
CBS Philly

First Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Reported In Philadelphia, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is now present in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Health officials say omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant, which was more transmissible than earlier variants. Philadelphia health officials say the first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in the city on Friday. Officials, who are now doing contact tracing, say a male resident in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia has tested positive for the omicron variant. The health department is working to get more information regarding the case and is working with the state health department and the U.S....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Delta Variant Currently ‘Causing Much More Harm’ As Omicron Arrives In Philadelphia Area, Penn Medicine Doctor Warns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers, all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases. Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses. The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Omicron COVID Variant Detected In Massachusetts Woman

BOSTON (CBS) — The Omicron coronavirus variant has been found in a Massachusetts woman, the Department of Public Health announced Saturday. The woman, who is in her 20s, is a resident of Middlesex County who traveled out of state. The woman was fully vaccinated and did not require hospitalization. The arrival of Omicron – called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization – comes as Massachusetts experiences its highest number of coronavirus cases since January. The first U.S. case of Omicron was detected in California on Wednesday, and multiple states have reported cases of the variant since then. President Joe Biden...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy