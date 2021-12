The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.Mr Visoki namedropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.He also recalled meeting Virginia Giuffre in the 1990s, describing her as a shorter woman with dirty blonde hair who “didn’t look young”.Follow live updates on the Ghislaine...

