Video shows MPD officer grab, take down man at Aldi

 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — A video showing a Minneapolis police officer grab a man inside an Aldi store before taking him down to the floor and later arresting him outside, now has nearly 90,000 views since it was posted on Instagram Wednesday. Public Information Officer Garrett Parten says the 64-year-old man...

Billy D. Goat
2d ago

as usual, the video starts AFTER the escalation begins so there is no real information yet, how it began or why officers were called.

The Next Variant
3d ago

Again, the thugs resist arrest, then feign surprise when they get taken down.

Dan Dan
2d ago

Regardless of if the officer should have gone hands on this guy should certainly be arrested and charged with resisting arrest. The evidence is clear.

