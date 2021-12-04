Video shows MPD officer grab, take down man at Aldi

12 total jurors selected, six women and six men, two more needed. The state has used all its peremptory strikes; the defense has used four and has one left. Juror number 55 is a father who currently works for a tech company and previously served in the Navy. He told the court that he was Tased as part of his Navy training about 30 years ago. The juror said his wife and children were the victims of a carjacking in Minneapolis in 2020, and agreed with state prosecutor Matthew Frank that it was a “traumatic” incident. The juror said he strongly believes there’s a systemic racism problem in the criminal justice system but told the defense those beliefs wouldn’t have an impact on his work as a juror in this case. He said he only saw the video of Daunte Wright’s shooting one time and hasn’t done any other research on the case. Juror number 55 was passed by both the defense and prosecution and will be the 12th juror in the trial of Kim Potter. Two more jurors are needed to round out the panel before opening statements begin next week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO