Premiering in 2019, Hulu’s PEN15 was at first a gross-out comedy relying heavily on the sight gag of its 30-something lead actresses playing 13 and interacting awkwardly with their middle-school-aged castmates. The series instantly struck a chord with anyone who related to its hyper-specific depiction of junior high in the early 2000s, particularly young Millennial women like co-creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who (along with co-creator Sam Zvibleman) have drawn from their own lives to play fictionalized versions of themselves. But the second season—split into two parts—even surpassed its stellar first, as classic comedy beats gave way to more emotional arcs. The series has continued in this more serious trajectory for its impressive final episodes.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO