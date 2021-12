The Foo Fighter offspring proved she can belt it out with the best of them, singing a classic tune from late legend Amy Winehouse!. She’s got the pipes! Dave Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet, showed off her amazing vocal ability by singing an emotional rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.” The 15-year-old prodigy’s take on the late legend’s song was featured in a video from her rock icon father for his second annual Hanukkah Sessions series, which celebrates the Festival of Lights with covers by Jewish artists. Backed by a full band — with her dad on drums — Violet joined the party with her mind-blowing version of the ditty from Amy’s first album.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO