Prentiss (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County cornerback Malcolm Hartzog has committed to Nebraska, he announced Monday. “I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and play at the next level,” Hartzog wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank my family for being with me every step of the way and the coaches for making me the man I am today. With that being said, I’m glad to say that I am 110% committed to the University of Nebraska. #GBR”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO