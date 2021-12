Dressed in a dark suit and flanked by robust National Guard members, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis projected a tough-guy air as he proposed a Florida State Guard that would assist the National Guard in state emergencies. Hurricanes and other disasters occur regularly in Florida, and 22 other states have similar guards, also known as state militias, that answer directly to their governors. DeSantis' request for an armed corps "not encumbered by the federal government" that could "mobilize very, very quickly" isn't unprecedented.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO