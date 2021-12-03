ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron is here. The first case of the concerning COVID variant identified in N.J.

By NJ.com Staff, nj.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The first case of the omicron coronavirus variant has arrived in New Jersey, identified in a Georgia woman who traveled to the state, the state Department of Health and Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday evening. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, had recently traveled to South Africa, officials said....

www.mdjonline.com

