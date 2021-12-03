ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft announces a Xbox Winter Game Fest demos event for next week

By David Restrepo
Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft continues to collaborate with large industry events for the benefit of consumers unable to attend. Last year was the beginning of this initiative with the Summer Game Fest and Xbox Winter Game Fest events. These programs allow people at home to download early demos of games that would...

#Demos#Xbox One#Xbox Winter Game Fest#Death Trash Blacktail
