Rev Run to perform at halftime this Sunday, LVCVA CEO lights torch

By Yan Kaner
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus Washington on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities, and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game.

“Rev Run,” the pioneering musician and star of MTV’s hit reality television show Run’s House, will perform at halftime this Sunday.

“I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to perform for Raider Nation at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Rev Run.

Rev Run is widely credited for ushering rap music into mainstream culture.

The kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

